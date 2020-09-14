SCAD vs. plaques in heart attacks

Scientists at the University of Michigan have compared the genomic contributions to atherosclerosis and spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), and found that genome variants that were associated with a higher risk of SCAD-induced heart attack in their study were associated with a lower risk of atherosclerosis-induced heart attack. SCAD is a form of heart attack that is most common in young women in which the coronary artery wall hemorrhages, most often due to an initial tear that can be due to physical stressors including childbirth and domestic violence. In their work, the Michigan team investigated underlying genomic risk factors and showed links to both fibromuscular dysplasia, which co-occurs with SCAD, and migraine. They also showed that SCAD and atherosclerosis-induced MI had an inverse relationship, that is, genomic loci that were associated with a lower risk of plaque-induced heart attacks in other studies appeared to increase the risk of SCAD. The researchers reported their results in the Sept. 4, 2020, online issue of Nature Communications.

Gut microbiome data may be helpful in routine screening of cardiovascular disease

Using artificial intelligence to analyze the bacteria in a person's gut microbiome shows promise as a new screening method for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to preliminary research presented at the virtual American Heart Association's Hypertension 2020 Scientific Sessions. Recent studies have found a link between gut microbiota, the microorganisms in human digestive tracts, and CVD, which is the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Gut microbiota is highly variable between individuals, and differences in gut microbial compositions between people with and without CVD have been reported. Researchers used data from the American Gut Project (an open platform for microbiome research based in the United States) to analyze microbial composition of stool samples with state-of-the-art machine learning modeling. Nearly 1,000 samples were analyzed, and approximately half of the samples were from people with CVD. The model was able to identify different clusters of gut bacteria that could potentially help identify individuals with existing CVD and without CVD. Bacteroides, Subdoligranulum, Clostridium, Megasphaera, Eubacterium, Veillonella, Acidaminococcus and Listeria were more abundant in the CVD group. Faecalibacterium, Ruminococcus, Proteus, Lachnospira, Brevundimonas, Alistipes and Neisseria were more abundant in the non-CVD group. “Despite the fact that gut microbiomes are highly variable among individuals, we were surprised by the promising level of accuracy obtained from these preliminary results, which indicate fecal microbiota composition could potentially serve as a convenient diagnostic screening method for CVD,” the researchers said.

Some health care professionals use outdated guidelines to screen and diagnose hypertension

A survey revealed that the majority of health care professionals are not following current, evidence-based practices to screen and diagnose hypertension, and a separate study found that using an automated, office blood pressure (AOBP) monitor may not be optimal in determining a new case of hypertension, according to new research presented at the virtual American Heart Association's Hypertension 2020 Scientific Sessions. The 2017 American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults recommends the use out-of-office blood pressure measurements such as ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) before making a new diagnosis of hypertension. Ambulatory monitoring involves a patient wearing a cuff that automatically checks blood pressure every 30 minutes during the day and every 60 minutes at night. However, researchers in this study note this approach is not common in routine practice. Researchers developed a survey for health care professionals to evaluate their knowledge, beliefs and practices regarding current hypertension diagnostic tests. In total, 282 professionals across 10 primary care medical centers responded. Survey results indicate: 79% of professionals believe that blood pressure measured manually with a stethoscope is a very or highly accurate way to assess blood pressure; More than 96% of health care providers reported that they always or almost always relied on clinic blood pressure measurements in making a new diagnosis of hypertension; However, 60% of physicians would prefer using ABPM if available.