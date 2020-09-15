New algorithm prioritizes breast cancer patients for surgery, chemotherapy

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly distorted routine cancer care, but researchers in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. have developed an algorithm that will allow clinicians to triage patients with a greater degree of assurance that no one will suffer for want of needed care. This algorithm draws on data from a number of international trials, and is credited with the ability to identify postmenopausal patients with primary estrogen receptor-positive/hormone receptor-negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer (roughly 70% of cases) who are deemed to be priority for early surgery or neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Researchers at the Royal Marsden Institute and the Institute of Cancer Research led the development effort, and Mitch Dowsett of the Royal Marsden Institute said neoadjuvant endocrine therapy will not prove successful in approximately one in six women with this diagnosis. Dowsett explained that the data set included unpublished results from clinical trials involving thousands of patients, adding that this algorithm will allow clinicians to quickly identify the most appropriate course of treatment for 80% of their patients. For the remaining 20%, measurement of the Ki67 protein after commencement of endocrine therapy allows a clinical staff to identify the 15% of women whose disease is least likely to respond to endocrine therapy and thus should be quickly brought in for surgery and/or chemotherapy.

Oxygen grows tumors but shrinks metastasis chances

Researchers at the University of Basel have gained new insights into how hypoxia can promote metastasis. Given that tumors metastasize through the vasculature, the fact that hypoxia – which is due to an insufficient access to the blood supply – promotes metastasis is paradoxical. The team first demonstrated that hypoxic tumor regions retained functional blood vessels, enabling cells to break off from primary tumors. Looking at circulating tumor cells that spontaneously dissociated from the primary tumor in mouse models, they showed that such cells could be either loners or occur in clusters, and while single cells had normal levels of oxygen, the clusters were hypoxic. They also found that “vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) targeting leads to primary tumor shrinkage, but it increases intratumor hypoxia, resulting in a higher CTC cluster shedding rate and metastasis formation. Conversely, pro-angiogenic treatment increases primary tumor size, yet it dramatically suppresses the formation of CTC clusters and metastasis. Thus, intratumor hypoxia leads to the formation of clustered CTCs with high metastatic ability, and a pro-angiogenic therapy suppresses metastasis formation through prevention of CTC cluster generation.” They reported their results in the Sept. 8, 2020, online issue of Cell Reports.

‘Fight or flight’ nervous system helps fight tumors, too

Researchers at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine have described how the sympathetic nervous system plays a role in controlling antitumor immunity. The sympathetic nervous system innervates the lymph nodes, and immune cells have receptors that allow them to directly sense adrenaline signaling. In their work, the researchers showed that if sympathetic signaling was disrupted, it prevented the proper development of myeloid cells in both normal and tumor-bearing mice. The accumulation of immature myeloid-derived suppressor cells in turn increased the number of regulatory T cells, further contributing to reduced antitumor immunity. The authors concluded that “our results describe a regulatory framework in which sympathetic tone controls the development of innate and adaptive immune cells and influences their activity in health and disease.” They reported their findings in the Sept. 11, 2020, issue of Science Immunology.

Proton beam therapy available in South Florida

Proton beam therapy has been available in the Sunshine State for a while now, but residents of the southern reaches of the American state of Florida will no longer have to make the 350-mile drive from Miami to Jacksonville in order to receive proton beam therapy. The University of Miami Health System announced Sept. 15 that the Dwoskin Proton Therapy Center is now operational and accepting patients as part of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. According to the UM statement, this is the only proton center in Florida located at a cancer center thus designated by the National Cancer Institute, and was more than two years in the making. Ground was broken in April 2018, while the cyclotron by Varian Medical Imaging was installed in July 2019. Patients going to the Sylvester Center can be evaluated on site via CT or MRI, and won’t have far to go at all for their proton beam therapy.