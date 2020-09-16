Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Quebec, appointed Brian D. Ford chief financial officer.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Laura J. Hamill to its board.

Adicet Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., appointed Nick Harvey chief financial officer.

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc. (Askbio), of Research Triangle Park, N.C., appointed Kellie Sears chief human resources officer.

Century Therapeutics Inc., of Philadelphia, appointed Michael C. Diem chief business officer.

Compass Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Vered Bisker-Leib president. It also named Brett Kaplan to its board and chair of the audit committee.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., appointed Ling Zeng chief legal officer and secretary and a member of its executive leadership team.

Forendo Pharma Oy, of Turku, Finland, appointed Cristina Csimma chair of its board.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of Watertown, Mass., appointed Fitzroy Dawkins vice president, clinical development and Ruth du Moulin vice president, medical affairs.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., appointed Michael Diamond, Jeffrey Henderson, Shmuel Shoham and Susan Weiss to its COVID-19 advisory board.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Dan Staner vice president and general manager, Switzerland.

Pneumagen Holdings Ltd., of St Andrews, Scotland, appointed Richard J. Webby and Jürgen Haas to its scientific advisory board. David Howat was named development director.

Rain Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif., appointed Robert Doebele executive vice president and chief scientific officer.

Revitope Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Carsten Reinhardt to its board.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Jeffrey Silber chief medical officer and Nancy Chiu Wilker vice president of legal.

Volastra Therapeutics Inc., of New York, appointed Charles Hugh-Jones CEO.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Nancy Vitale to its board and compensation committee.