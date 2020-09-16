The positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s open-label phase II of its RNAi-based liver-targeted therapeutic, ARO-AAT, came as a surprise to the developers.

Chris Anzalone, president and CEO, Arrowhead

“What’s exciting about this dataset is there are no disappointing points in it,” Arrowhead’s CEO and president, Chris Anzalone, told BioWorld. “So often you put a set together and three or four parameters are exciting and one or two are perplexing. We don’t have that now. At every turn our data look exciting, from liver enzyme decreases on, consistent across all patients.”

The results also surprised Javier San Martin, Arrowhead’s chief medical officer, who said the improvements in clinically meaningful biomarkers “were more substantial than we expected.”

Wall Street, too, was pleased. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company stock (NASDAQ:ARWR) was solidly buoyed by the results on Sept. 16 as shares closed 40.3% upward at $47.43.

The study of ARO-AAT for treating a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) revealed evidence of a meaningful pharmacodynamic effect that led to relevant biomarker improvements. Among the data included an up to 97% reduction in intrahepatic mutant AAT protein Z-AAT polymer, an up to 95% reduction in intrahepatic total Z-AAT burden, an up to 66% and 58% reduction, respectively, in circulating alanine aminotransferase and gamma-glutamyl transferase, both serum biomarkers of liver injury levels, and an up to 26% improvement in transient elastography Fibroscan values, with three of the cohort’s four patients exhibiting greater than 20% reductions.

The consistent decrease in the mutant Z-AAT polymer was a particularly interesting moment for Anzalone as he reviewed the data.

“In my wildest dreams I would not have expected that,” he said. “At every turn these data are exciting.”

Next on Arrowhead’s list is to set a date with the FDA to discuss the findings. Anzalone said the company and the regulators were partners, “all on the same side of the table,” dedicated to finding the best path forward for the therapy.

The data were culled from 24 weeks of treatment in the first of a planned three cohorts. The cohort’s four patients received 200 mg of ARO-AAT injected subcutaneously at weeks one, four and 16. The multidose phase II study of about 16 adults with AATD-associated liver disease and baseline liver fibrosis began in December 2019 and has an estimated study completion date of November 2021. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline over time in a histological liver disease activity scale. While the first cohort is measured at 16 weeks, the second cohort will be measured at week 48 and the extension cohort will be measured at week 44.

The solid dataset validates Arrowhead’s platform, Anzalone said, allowing the company to look at earlier-stage drug candidates and have a “relatively high confidence” in the potential outcomes.

“That’s a sea change,” he said. “In biotech, most companies’ value of early stage candidates is very low.”

The company has a robust pipeline created from a portfolio of RNA chemistries designed to trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid and durable knockdown of target genes.

All participants in the phase II trial receive a pre-dose biopsy and will undergo an end-of-study biopsy. Participants will also have the chance to continue the treatment in an open-label extension study.

Arrowhead also has ARO-AAT being evaluated in the ongoing SEQUOIA phase II/III trial, which initiated in August 2019, for treating alpha-1 liver disease.

The two studies have not completely eluded the effects of COVID-19. In March, the company paused new patient screening and enrollment for eight weeks in both clinical trials as it worked to complete the startup process at additional clinical sites. Home health care visits, where available, and other options, along with use of local laboratories, as needed, were used to facilitate compliance with the schedule of study assessments. Anzalone said the company is back to screening “but it is certainly slower than in a non-COVID world. It’s a reality. We’re doing a pretty good job with those two studies.”