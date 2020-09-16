Bioclinica Corp., of Princeton, N.J., said Ajith Gopalakrishnan has joined the company as vice president of service delivery for the software solutions business.

Camber Spine Inc., of King of Prussia, Pa., named Max Painter the global vice president of sales and marketing.

Dariohealth Corp., of New York, said Eric Milledge has been appointed chairman of the newly formed scientific advisory board.

Invivo Bioscience Inc., of Sarasota, Fla., added Barbara Ryan and Matthew Sotz to the board of directors, effective Sept. 16.

Personalis Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said Kevin Dunne has joined the company as the head of population genomics.

Seer Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., added Catherine Friedman to the board of directors as of Sept. 14. Former FDA commissioner Mark McClellan stepped down from the board Sept. 1.

Telos Partners LLC, of Tampa, appointed Jason Inzana to the position of general manager.

W2O Corp., of San Francisco, added Julie Adrian as global chief experience officer and John Capodanno as president of financial for corporate and capital markets. Nikki Levy was added as practice leader for advocacy relations, while David Magrini was named president of CRM and marketing solutions. Jane Petrino is the company’s practice leader for communication strategy.