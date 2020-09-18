Shares of Marseilles, France-based Innate Pharma SA took a hit recently after making known the adjustment of its lucrative deal with Astrazeneca plc for monalizumab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), but opinions are divided on what it means.

In the fall of 2018, Innate and Astrazeneca, of Cambridge, U.K., retooled their standing pact to guarantee a minimum $241.85 million in cash to Innate, with the potential for a whole lot more ahead – almost $5.2 billion – by way of option fees and milestone payments. Innate was to pay Astrazeneca $50 million up front and up to $25 million more in regulatory and commercial milestones to take on commercialization duties for Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk; formerly CAT-8015), a CD22-targeting immunotoxin comprising the Fv region of an anti-CD22 antibody fused to a Pseudomonas exotoxin A fragment. The drug gained FDA approval in September of the same year for treating relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL).

As part of the arrangement, Astrazeneca broadened its access to monalizumab, a first-in-class antibody that targets an inhibitory receptor, NKG2A, expressed by natural killer cells and cytotoxic T lymphocytes, while forking over $50 million up front to option IPH-5201, a first-in-class antibody targeting CD39, a key immuno-oncology target, and it is paying another $20 million to gain an option on four other preclinical programs.

The latest news with monalizumab involves Innate and Astrazeneca changing terms. Now, the $100 million milestone reward – which was due in the second half of this year, when the phase III trial pairing the drug with cetuximab is to start – has dropped by half. Innate will collect the other $50 million only if the drug reaches an interim clinical threshold.

Has Astrazeneca detected extra risk since setting the terms? Maybe, but on a conference call related to earnings, Innate said moving to phase III means Astrazeneca is keeping the faith, given that the firms had considered a phase II proof-of-concept study before charging ahead. Investors didn’t know this previously, and terms that included the $100 million milestone payment were disclosed about a year ago. So the sell-off that followed word of the rejiggering might not have been as severe if Innate had clued the Street about the choice of phase III over phase II.

Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth didn’t seem concerned about the split payment. His confidence was based on positive phase II data presented at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held virtually. Innate rolled out results from the ongoing experiment with monalizumab plus cetuximab in SCCHN. The latest numbers focus on an expansion cohort (cohort 2) of the study with patients who have progressed on prior platinum and anti-PD-(L)1 therapies. As of the March 31 data cutoff date, eight out of the 40 patients (20%) achieved partial response and 15 patients (38%) achieved stable disease, for an overall disease control rate of 58%. Innate plans to offer longer-term data from cohort 2 at a scientific conference. During the second quarter of this year, the firm expanded another phase II segment (cohort 3) to measure the combination of monalizumab, cetuximab and durvalumab (Imfinzi, Astrazeneca plc) in anti-PD-(L)1-naïve patients. That cohort has completed recruitment, and the company now expects to publish cohort 3 data next year. Revision of the pact with regard to the $100 million milestone payment “does not indicate clinical risk,” Ramakanth opined in a Sept. 9 report, calling the switch “not as bad as it looks.” SVB Leerink’s Daina Graybosch sounded less optimistic, saying in her check-in that “the second milestone (which is at risk, in our view) will likely not come until the second half of 2022,” which probably means Innate will need to raise money in the meantime.

Regarding Lumoxiti, Innate still aims to take full control of U.S. commercial operations by the end of the year. “As an ultra-rare setting (fewer than 400 addressable patients in the U.S.), third-line HCL appears ideal for Innate to dip their toe in commercially,” Graybosch said. “Patient identification was expected to be a complication, but COVID-19 has exacerbated it, as physicians and patients pull back from in-person interactions, which is further abetted by the non-lethal and generally indolent nature of HCL. Based on management commentary, we now assume a slower ramp,” she wrote.

Iovance scale TIL-ting in good way

There was other news from Innate. Underway is an investigator-sponsored trial called Force, a randomized, double-blind phase II experiment that aims to further explore the firm’s C5aR-targeting avdoralimab in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia. It’s supported by an exploratory translational study dubbed Explore, which suggests that patients who progress toward severe COVID-19 disease exhibit an increase activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway, Innate said. Results from Explore were published in late July in Nature.

Monalizumab is under investigation for the virus, too. ImmunONCOVID-20, a controlled, randomized, study, sponsored by Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon, France, is exploring the potential efficacy of monalizumab and avdoralimab, as well as other treatment arms, against COVID‑19 in cancer patients with mild symptoms and pneumonia, respectively.

Recruitment for both studies had declined as pandemic conditions improved in France. But due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases – and the company opening new centers there – enrollment is starting to resume in the Force trial. ImmunONCOVID-20 is suspended, as Innate measures the feasibility of expanding its exploration of avdoralimab in COVID-19 into added geographies.

SCCHN has been in the spotlight lately. This month, Boston-based Aveo Oncology Inc. regained from diagnostics firm Biodesix Inc., of Boulder, Colo., full global rights to ficlatuzumab, its hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody which binds to the HGF ligand with high affinity and specificity to inhibit HGF/c-Met activities. Aveo said it plans to fund the clinical manufacture of the drug to enable a potentially registrational phase III trial in SCCHN, as well as possibly more development in phase II studies directed at pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Biodesix will continue to fund 50% of the ongoing phase II effort in SCCHN, and will be entitled to a low double-digit royalty on any future product sales as well as 25% of future licensing revenue, subject to some limitations. The pair made their deal in 2014. Biodesix, wanting to develop diagnostics in lung disease, had in mind using ficlatuzumab with its Veristrat product, but over the years the main focus for the drug became SCCHN and AML, which is probably why Biodesix opted out.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., has a phase II study recruiting with its autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) prospect, LN-145-S1, expected to enroll 55 subjects. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis said in an Aug. 7 report that “the remainder of 2020 should be quite exciting for Iovance and our investment case for TILs,” pointing out that in the second quarter of this year the company “continued to make progress with lifiliucel in melanoma and cervical cancer.”