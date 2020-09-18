Upsized IPOs for high-profile psychedelics venture Compass Pathways plc and the neurodegenerative specialist Athira Pharma Inc. debuted on Nasdaq on Sept. 18, climbing fast alongside a forward-looking follow-on offering from cytokine storm fighter Humanigen Inc. Compass (NASDAQ:CMPS) raised $127.5 million, while Athira (NASDAQ:ATHA) brought in $204 million. Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) raised $68 million. Fundraising at each company highlighted the ongoing need for cash in meeting substantial ambitions in indications with urgent needs for new therapies.

New American depository shares of Cheshire, U.K.-based Compass Pathways performed best on Friday, going out of the gate at $17 per share vs. a marketed range of $14 to $16. The company's 7.5 million share offering arrived just about four months after the close of its $80 million series B round.

Ronan Levy, founder and executive chairman, Field Trip Health

Most of the proceeds will be used to fund trials, therapist training and other activities to support development of COMP-360, its investigational psilocybin therapy. The company is currently running a phase IIb trial in treatment-resistant depression from which its team plans to report data in late 2021. Efforts to further develop COMP-360 for other neuropsychiatric indications and to further its team's mechanistic understanding of psilocybin will also be supported by the new funds.

Ronan Levy, founder and executive chairman of Field Trip Health Inc., told BioWorld that the listing reflects not just interest in psychedelics and their immediate application to mental health, but also hope for and faith in their potential value for addressing humanity's broader challenges.

For both Field Trip, which runs three ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy centers in North America, "and the other credible players emerging in the industry, I think it reflects that this is not just a passing trend... this is not just a fad. There's real interest in these molecules and this area of research," he said.

Compass' ADSs rose 70.6% on Friday, closing at $29.

Fighting neurodegeneration

Athira last raised funds in an $85 million series B round, announced in June. That money was put to use advancing its small molecule, ATH-1017, into a phase II/III trial for treating Alzheimer’s disease. Having started patient screening for the potentially pivotal LIFT-AD study this month, the Seattle-based venture hopes to secure top-line results by the end of 2022.

The new funds will also support the company's planned initiation of ACT-AD, a phase II trial designed to help illuminate the drug's overall effects on working memory processing speed and cognitive measures. Top-line results of ACT-AD are expected by early 2022.

In addition to the $75 million allocated to those trials, Athira expects to slug about $20 million into a planned phase II study of ATH-1017 for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease dementia and about $30 million into IND-enabling studies for two other candidates: ATH-1019 for depression and ATH-1018 for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy.

The company sold 12 million shares of its common stock on Friday, upsized from an earlier planned 10 million. Shares were priced at $17 each, the top of its $15 to $17 marketed range. By the end of their first day of trading, they rose a little less than 1% to close at $17.11.

Planning for success

As Compass and Athira worked on some of human health's more long-running foes, Humanigen made further preparations to tackle a newer one: COVID-19. Humanigen's GM-CSF ligand inhibitor, lenzilumab, is now in a phase III registrational trial for severe and critical COVID-19 pneumonia. If it's as successful as the company's managers expects, a potential emergency use authorization application could be filed before year-end.

Cameron Durrant, CEO, Humanigen

The Burlingame, Calif.-based company has already been busy this month preparing for that eventuality. On Sept. 14, it announced an expansion of its manufacturing arrangement with Lonza Ltd., adding to manufacturing preparation work it has already done with Catalent Inc. Now it is funding that commitment and the trial work preceding it through the sale of 8 million shares with the future in mind.

U.S. biologics manufacturing capacity is facing "huge demand," Humanigen CEO Cameron Durrant told BioWorld, noting the crush event extends to pharmaceutical-grade glass. "So we are taking the view that we will trigger additional manufacturing scale-up, at risk, before the phase III reads out, because companies will not get emergency use authorization or full approval unless they have adequate commercial product available to treat patients," he said.

"We believe in the product. We want to be able to make more lenzilumab so we can deliver more this winter and beyond."

Shares of Humanigen, sold at $8.50 each in the offering, closed at $9.65 on Friday.