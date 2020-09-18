LONDON – Sleep disorder specialist Nyxoah SA hit the top end of its price range of €17 per share, raising €84.75 million (US$100) million in its initial public offering.

Assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option, the company will have a market capitalization of €375.26 million. The shares began trading on Euronext Brussels (EBR:NYXH) on Sept. 18, and had a good first day, closing up 14.7%, at €19.50.

“That is more than we were hoping,” said Olivier Taelman, CEO. “We had a good reception and the offer was 4.7 times oversubscribed,” he told BioWorld. He was particularly pleased to have attracted a good number of U.S. investors.

The success of the IPO reflects the disruptive character of Nyxoah’s Genio neurostimulation implant for treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Taelman said. The investors recognize there is unmet medical need, in a well-defined, growing market.

Much of that awareness is down to the spade work Nyxoah has done to gather sufficient clinical data to secure CE marking in Europe, and to obtain reimbursement and make the first commercial sales in Germany. Taelman said the first revenues from a commercial implant were received in July, just weeks before the IPO was launched.

The proceeds of the IPO will now be applied to commercial roll out in Europe and to conduct further trials to support U.S. approval; to demonstrate long term benefits; and to show Genio could be used in a first line setting for the 25% of severely affected sleep apnea patients who cannot be treated with other devices.

The company is now well financed, given that in addition to the IPO, Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based Nyxoah raised €25 million in a private financing earlier this year, of which €20 million is still on hand. “The money will really help accelerate us in reaching our strategic goals, developing future products and investing further in clinical trials,” Taelman said.

Genio is implanted in an outpatient procedure that requires one incision and takes around one hour to complete. The device stimulates the hypoglossal nerve to control the muscles of the tongue, preventing it from relaxing and blocking the airway. It sits across the nerve, stimulating both left and right branches. That means it does not bias the tongue to move on one side only.

Rather than sensing breathing effort, Genio is preprogrammed to deliver patient-specific patterns of stimulation transdermally, from a small unit which is attached under the chin with a disposable adhesive patch.

Nyxoah secured the CE marking in March 2019, on the back of data published in November 2019 showing Genio, which is lead-free and battery-less, resulted in a significant reduction of the severity of OSA, the world’s most common sleeping disorder.

In the trial, the apnea hypopnea index (AHI), a measure of periods of interrupted or abnormally slow or shallow breathing, saw a mean decrease from 23.7 events per hour, to 12.9 events per hour.

The second indicator, oxygen desaturation index (ODI) fell from a mean of 19.1 events per hour, to 9.8 events per hour.

The results of the study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, enabled the Mont-Saint-Guilbert, Belgium-based company to obtain CE marking in March 2019.

According to a recent estimate of the prevalence of OSA, published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine in July 2019, 425 million people worldwide suffer from moderate to severe forms of the disorder.

In addition to daytime sleepiness, there are potentially serious health consequences of the condition, with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, depression and stroke.

Products for preventing OSA, such as nose clips, jaw splints or pressurized masks, rely on mechanical means to keep the airway open. Sufferers often find the only approved treatment, continuous positive airway therapy (CPAP), in which air is delivered to the pharynx through a well-fitting mask, is uncomfortable. That further undermines sleep quality and leads to poor compliance.

Nyxoah will invest €27.5 million of the IPO proceeds in clinical trials in the U.S., Europe and Australia. On June 24 it reported FDA investigational device approval for the U.S. Dream study, a prospective 25-center trial that will enroll 134 moderate to severe OSAQ patients who have failed first line CPAP therapy. Taelman said Dream will be comparable to the study that won CE approval, with a primary endpoint of reducing AHI and showing a positive impact on ODI. “We feel confident we will be able to do this,” said Taelman. “We are reaching those patients who did not respond to CPAP.”

An ongoing trial in Australia, Better Sleep, is assessing the use of Genio in patients with complete concentric collapse, a total blockage in the area behind the roof of the mouth, due to collapse of the soft palate and the sides of the throat.

“We want to show that because Genio stimulates the hypoglossal nerve bilaterally, we can treat this 25 percent of the OSA population [who have] no other treatment option,” Taelman said.

He hopes also to show it is possible to avoid the need for drug-induced sleep endoscopy (DISE) prior to surgery, an unpleasant and costly procedure. “If you no longer need a DISE examination, that will be positive for patients and health care systems,” said Taelman.

In addition, Nyxoah is running a five-year follow up of patients with Genio implants at 25 centers in Europe. “We want to build more long-term safety data and also gather evidence [of cost effectiveness] for health technology assessment,” Taelman said.

Since the first commercial implant in Germany in July, 14 procedures have been completed. The next target country in Europe is Netherlands, followed by Spain and Switzerland.