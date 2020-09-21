Immune Regulation Ltd., a U.S.-U.K. venture advancing peptide-based therapies for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and allergic diseases, has closed a £40.6 million (US$53.4 million) series B financing that will support its preparation for multiple phase II studies next year, as well as an evaluation of one candidate in COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Morningside Ventures led the round, along with existing shareholders, including London-based 24Haymarket.

The financing, comprising two tranches tied to clinical progress, also included £6 million of advance subscription funds from Switzerland-based Metellus AG. Morningside's Isaac Cheng joined Immune's board as part of the new financing.

Both of Immune Regulation's top candidates are derived from endogenous immuno-regulatory proteins. The lead, IRL-201805 ('1805), is a potentially first-in-class modified analogue of chaperonin binding immunoglobulin protein. Following a phase I/IIa study that established good tolerability and encouraging cases of remission in participating RA patients, it will undergo further testing in a larger phase II trial set for 2021. A CTA for the study has already been greenlit by the MHRA.

Jonathan Rigby, CEO, Immune Regulation

In a phase I/IIa dose-finding study in patients with active RA who had failed one or more standard therapies testing '1805 given intravenously as a single dose, clinical remission of disease was achieved in some patients, correlating to early reductions in C-reactive protein. Activity of the drug was durable, with remission of disease in some patients lasting for at least 12 weeks and possibly beyond. The next study will follow RA patients for an even longer period to see how long the effects last.

The other candidate, IRL-201104 ('1104), is a peptide derived from a Mycobacterium tuberculosis chaperonin 60.1 protein. A phase I study established a clean safety profile for the candidate in 78 healthy volunteers and 16 mild asthmatics. Now it's expected to enter a phase II trial in patients with asthmatic disease and, separately, a U.S.-based trial in COVID-19-associated ARDS in 2021. The company has a partnership with Dynport Vaccine Co. to help it execute the program, which would be financed by the U.S. government.

Further clinical evaluations of '1104 in rare autoimmune diseases will follow next year, potentially creating an opportunity to advance a program from start to finish on its own – something a small company would be unlikely to do in RA or asthma.

"What our drugs appear to do is cause dendritic cells to turn T cells into T helper cells, which don't cause over-inflammation activity in the body," Immune Regulation CEO Jonathan Rigby told BioWorld. "We can reset the immune system from a pro-inflammatory state back down to a regulated state that's normal and keep those effects going for an extended period of time.

"The potential beyond RA and asthmatic diseases is vast," he said.

Rigby joined the company in April after chalking up a substantial success in establishing Steadymed Ltd. in 2018, taking it public before United Therapeutics Inc. eventually acquired the firm. After an initial look at Immune Regulation's data left him "speechless" and compelled, he convinced the company's board to let him become the venture's first U.S.-based employee.

Immune Regulation was formed in early 2018 through a combination of King's College London-born Peptinnovate Ltd. and U.K.-based Immune Regulation. With a little more than 20 full-time employees in all, London remains the center of the company's R&D operations. But Rigby is hard at work building out a U.S.-based executive team, which will include a new chief business officer, chief medical officer, chief financial officer and chief development officer before long.