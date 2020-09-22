While the ultimate goal is increased diversity in clinical trials so as to improve health equity, a great start is making diversity a priority and a part of the research plan, Luther Clark, deputy chief patient officer at Merck & Co. Inc., said during an FDA Office of Minority Health and Health Equity webinar Sept. 22.

For sponsors, the first step is making a real commitment to forming sustained partnerships with the community and patient base, including them in key leadership roles in trial design, empowering them to express their goals and then working with them to develop shared goals, said Barbara Bierer, a professor at Harvard Medical School. She and Clark were part of a workgroup for Harvard’s Multi-Regional Clinical Trials (MRCT) Center that recently developed the Achieving Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity in Clinical Research guidance and toolkit.

“Achieving diversity requires making it a priority. … Planning should be deliberate, proactive and focused,” Clark said. Opportunities to achieve diversity abound throughout the clinical trial process, he added. For instance, it should be part of the trial design that characterizes study populations through selection/exclusion criteria.

But the commitment to diversity doesn’t end there. It also is part of community engagement that can help sponsors in minimizing the burden on trial participants, selecting sites, assessing feasibility and monitoring site progress, Clark said. And it includes providing diversity training for investigators and site staff, which is essential in communicating with participants, caregivers and referral networks.

Bierer said she has often heard communication problems in recruitment and trial conduct attributed to “low health literacy” on the part of the participants. That’s not the problem, she said. Rather, it’s that investigators and staff don’t know how to communicate with would-be participants.

Recognition of the health disparities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is disproportionately impacting minorities in the U.S., is driving current efforts to increase diversity and health equity. Bierer pointed out those disparities have been around for a long time, even though they don’t have to be.

In 2015, the FDA approved 45 novel drugs. Of the more than 105,000 participants enrolled in the trials for those drugs, 40% were women and 5% were Black, according to FDA Drug Trial Snapshot data cited in the MRCT guidance. The disparities varied greatly by therapeutic field. In 2015 and 2016, the FDA data showed that Blacks made up less than 3% of the participants in cardiovascular and oncology trials but more than 24% of the participants in psychiatric trials.

“Thus, racial diversity in clinical trial participation and drug development was possible, it just was not occurring and apparently not prioritized,” the MRCT workgroup concluded.

However, racial diversity isn’t the focus of the guidance. The workgroup looked beyond race, ethnicity, sex, gender and age to define diversity more broadly, Bierer said. Although clinical trials can’t be powered to look at every subgroup and dimension, such things as ancestry, co-morbidities, concurrent medications, social determinants of health, environmental factors and genetics are all a part of diversity.

“Biology and its impact need to be balanced with health equity concerns,” Bierer said. And in the end, everyone must realize that an individual is being treated, she added.

When asked how trial diversity should be measured in the future, Bierer said, “In my dream world, we would begin to report the dimensions of diversity for every clinical trial we undertake.” The way to change enrollment parameters is for sponsors to be asked the question about diversity, knowing that their answers will be published. “Metrics have a lot to do with it,” Bierer said.

She applauded the FDA for its Drug Trials Snapshots, which provide demographic information about who participated in drug clinical trials. The snapshots have revolutionized the transparency of trial makeup, Bierer said, but that information needs to be provided more broadly now.

New tools

Aside from raising awareness of health disparities, the pandemic has opened the door to tools that could improve trial diversity in the future. With lockdowns in place, COVID-19 forced health care into the digital age, increasing reliance on remote monitoring and telehealth. If validated for trial use, those same technologies, along with visiting nurses and other at-home health services, could make it easier for people in rural communities to participate in trials, Bierer and Clark said.

“Anything we can do to make the clinical trial less burdensome and more patient friendly is desirable,” Clark said. However, he noted a caveat with using remote technologies: many needy patients may not have access to the technologies.

Bierer added that sponsors would have to consider whether providing trial participants with a digital technology would be seen as a benefit of the research or an inappropriate inducement.