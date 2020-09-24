Fear and anxiety are often used as interchangeable terms in popular usage, but they are considered distinct by emotion researchers. Fear is the anticipation of a certain threat, while anxiety is a fear of indistinct and uncertain threats that may never materialize. However, researchers at the University of Maryland and Yonsei University have demonstrated that both emotions activate overlapping and partially indistinguishable circuits in the human brain. Using magnetic resonance imaging, they showed that particularly the amygdala, which is important for emotion processing, had “statistically indistinguishable responses to temporally uncertain and certain threat anticipation. These observations provide a framework for conceptualizing anxiety and fear, for understanding the functional neuroanatomy of threat anticipation in humans, and for accelerating the development of more effective intervention strategies for pathological anxiety.” The team reported its findings in the Sept. 22, 2020, issue of the Journal of Neuroscience.

Buyer beware for SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection

Researchers at King’s College London and the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust have taken a close look at 10 commercially available SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection kits, and reported on strengths and weaknesses alike. The team tested 110 samples of COVID-19 patients and 50 pre-pandemic samples with all 10 kits, and compared the results to those from a highly sensitive assay they developed themselves. They looked at antibody assays that utilized three different technologies, namely “one chemiluminescence-based platform, two ELISAs and seven colloidal gold lateral flow immunoassays (LFIAs)” The assays showed a range of sensitivities and specificities, but in general performed better on samples that had been taken longer after infection. The team did, somewhat worryingly, identify some “clear outlying samples that were negative in all tests, but were later shown to be from individuals with mildest disease presentation.” Nevertheless, they also noted that “some of the best-performing tests were rapid lateral flow immunoassays, which are affordable, quick and easy to use, and if they are deployed appropriately could have considerable utility in healthcare settings.” They reported their results in the Sept. 24, 2020, issue of PLoS Pathogens.

Statins help pancreatic tumors go from bad to worse

Pancreatic cancer is prone to early metastasis, late diagnosis and drug resistance, a trifecta that has made it one of the deadliest cancers overall. And the progress in treatments that have improved the outlook for some other formerly dismal tumor types has yet to extend to pancreatic cancer. Researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center have gained new insights into the metabolic processes that fuel pancreatic tumor growth, as well as a potential role for cholesterol-lowering drugs in facilitating tumor transformation from the already bad “classical” to the even worse “basal” subtype. In animal models, the authors showed that disruption of cholesterol biosynthesis either genetically or through treatment with statins “switches glandular pancreatic carcinomas to a basal (mesenchymal) phenotype in mouse models driven by KrasG12D expression and homozygous Trp53 loss. Consistently, PDACs in patients receiving statins show enhanced mesenchymal features…. Evidence from patient samples in this study suggests that activation of transforming growth factor β signaling and epithelial-mesenchymal transition by cholesterol-lowering statins may promote the basal type of PDAC, conferring poor outcomes in patients.” They reported their results in the Sept.24, 2020, online issue of Cancer Cell.