4basebio AG, of Heidelberg, Germany, said its subsidiary, 4basebio Ltd., agreed on heads of terms with a view to investing up to €5 million (US$5.8 million) in the development and commercialization of a nonviral gene therapy delivery platform. If the transaction is concluded on the proposed terms, 4basebio will hold a 50% economic stake in the venture and become its exclusive supplier of DNA products. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, priced its upsized public offering of 6 million shares at $34 per share, grossing the company approximately $204 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares from certain existing shareholders. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as co-manager for the offering, which is expected to close on Sept. 28.

Alsa Ventures in London said it closed its European biotechnology investment fund with commitments of $59 million. Established in 2019 by Alek Safarian, founder and ex-CEO of clinical CRO Novotech, the Alsa team has already made three European biotech investments – Epsilogen Ltd., of London, Oxford Biotherapeutics Ltd., of Abingdon, U.K., and Montis Biosciences BV, of Meise, Belgium. The fund aims to raise $150 million in total, and plans to target companies in discovery stage to late preclinical development.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff, N.J., plans to repurchase $25 million of its shares through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Eagle expects the ASR, which is part of the company's existing $160 million share repurchase program, will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., priced $7.25 billion of senior unsecured notes maturing between 2021 and 2050. The notes will be used to help pay for the acquisition of Morris Plains, N.J.-based Immunomedics Inc. and repay existing senior notes due in 2021. Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead joint book-running managers in the offering, which is expected to close Sept. 30.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., set terms for its IPO with plans to raise approximately $30 million selling 2.5 million shares at $11 to $13 per share. The company will use the proceeds to fund development of IMM-ONC-01, an antibody targeting IL-38, and IMM-BCP-01, a mixture of antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2, as well as the rest of its pipeline.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas, reached agreements with certain holders of its convertible senior notes due in 2021 to exchange an aggregate of $62.55 million worth of notes in exchange for $41.03 million in cash, including $1.07 million of accrued interest, and about 8.7 million shares of Lexicon’s common stock. After closing, which is expected to happen by Sept. 28, $24.95 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, closed a series B financing of $96 million led by Aisling Capital with participation from founding investor Versant Ventures and existing investor New Enterprise Associates, as well as new investors, including HBM Healthcare Investments, Cormorant Asset Management, GV, Amzak Health, Casdin Capital, Sixty Degree Capital and Cambridge Asset Management. The company plans to use the proceeds to support its pipeline of small-molecule degraders to treat cancers and other diseases. Monte Rosa emerged from stealth mode with a $32.5 million financing in May.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., upsized its IPO from a planned $125 million to $200 million. The company is sticking to the same price range of $16 to $18 per share, but will sell 11.8 million shares rather than its previous plan of 7.4 million shares. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to support its tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PMVP.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas, priced its IPO of about 7.9 million shares at $20 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.2 million additional shares. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering, which is scheduled to close on Sept. 28. Taysha (NASDAQ:TSHA) gained 20.3% on its first day of trading, closing Sept. 24 at $24.06.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco, priced a direct offering of 19.44 million shares at 14 cents per share, netting the company $2.5 million. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the placement agent in connection with the offering, which is scheduled to close on or about Sept. 28. Shares of Titan (NASDAQ:TTNP) closed at 16 cents per share, down 1 cent, or 12.7%, on Sept. 24.

Zogenix Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., priced $200 million in convertible senior notes due in 2027 at 2.75%. The initial purchasers of the notes have a 13-day option from when the notes are issued to purchase an additional $30 million of notes. Zogenix expects to net approximately $193.6 million from the initial offering or approximately $222.7 million if the option to purchase additional notes are fully exercised. The company plans to use the proceeds for the development and commercialization of Fintepla (fenfluramine) in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and other potential indications, development of MT-1621 in TK2 deficiency and other general corporate purposes, such as working capital and general and administrative expenses.