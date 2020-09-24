Deals by Bayer AG’s “impact investment unit” called Leaps that build upon each other let the Leverkusen, Germany-based firm “basically renew [the company’s] technology platform” by tapping fresh sources, said Leaps head Jurgen Eckhardt. And the unit is casting nets widely.

Eckhardt’s remarks came during the last day of the virtual Biopharm America meeting, where CBT Advisors CEO Steve Dickman asked questions about deal strategies and acquisition moves. One of Bayer’s more recent backings is Austin, Texas-based Triumvira Immunologics Inc., at work on a new platform for engineering T cells against cancer. The firm’s $55 million series A round in August was co-led by Leaps and Northpond Ventures.

Triumvira’s foundational technology, T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC), is a hybrid molecule comprising multiple protein domains to combine tumor targeting abilities with the T cell’s own activation machinery. Preclinical data with autologous and allogeneic programs showed distinct biological differences between TAC-engineered T cells and second-generation CAR T cells, with TAC-T cells turning up absence of tonic signaling, strong tumor penetration and long-term persistence. Such functional properties help TAC-T cells produce strong antitumor activity with no evidence of toxicity, particularly in models of solid tumors, though it was the platform’s ability to attack liquid as well as solid tumors that drew Leaps to the table. Eckhardt said Leaps is unabashed about seeking “early stage, high-risk” opportunities. “We’re very much thinking about going from therapy to cure.”

Dickman noted that Leaps stands as “one of the most diverse investors that I know,” in terms of deal types, their aims and goals. He pointed to a “diverse crowd of co-investors” as well. “I didn’t see a lot of name VCs. Obviously, Leaps by Bayer is a name VC, but there are some funds that are much more hesitant to co-invest with groups that do not include a big name, blue-chip, multibillion-dollar financial venture fund.” Additional investors in Triumvira’s latest round include Oceanpine Capital and Viva Biotech Holdings, and existing investors include Bloom Burton & Co. and the Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy.

The Triumvira deal pairs nicely with Bayer’s takeover about a year ago of cell therapy specialist Bluerock Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., for about $240 million up front and the potential for another $360 million in development milestone payments. Following a 2016 joint venture with Versant Ventures to establish Bluerock, Bayer acquired the remaining stake beyond its 40.8%, which put the total company value of Bluerock at about $1 billion. Having ownership of Bluerock as well as ties with Triumvira will open doors for Bayer to do more deals in the space, Dickman speculated. “That’s exactly the goal,” Eckhardt said.

Bayer also has an agreement with Boston-based Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. focused on cardiovascular and gynecological diseases. An option, research and license pact worth as much as $100 million, the partnership will leverage Dewpoint's platform for biomolecular condensates and Bayer's small-molecule compound library. Dickman called Dewpoint’s methodology “orthogonal to historic approaches.” Others in Leaps’ portfolio “define themselves differently than many traditional biotech companies have done,” tending to be less circumspect and more open, he said.

Leaps is that way, too, Eckhardt said. Bayer, which has a deep footprint in agricultural biotech, wants to “use science and technology in a responsible way. The discussion about that shouldn’t be kept to the experts. We are strong believers to be very public about how we’re using science, what the trade-offs are, where we see the potential of science, where we see certain limitations.” Leaps publishes its own magazine meant to foster dialogue in industry and among the public at large, maybe helping to overcome fear about what’s going on in the lab.

At the start of 2020, Bayer and San Francisco-based Atomwise Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-based drug discovery outfit, said they will continue the development of two crop protection programs. Dickman said he participated in an Atomwise-sponsored webinar and “it was impressive to me that people had been brought up in a tradition of engineering and computation were interacting so productively with immunologists.” Eckhardt said Leaps is “expecting that new drugs will come out of this.”

The company's Atomnet platform uses convolutional neural networks, the same AI technology used in speech or image recognition. Instead of a two-dimensional image of colors, Atomwise creates a three-dimensional grid of the atoms that define the protein structure, which it uses to predict small molecules that can bind to the protein. Multiple rounds of predictions validated by biochemical assays can dial in the drug discovery from hit discovery to lead optimization to a clinical candidate.

Leaps lists 10 goals, aiming to: cure genetic diseases; provide sustainable organ replacement; reduce the environmental impact of agriculture; prevent and cure cancer; regenerate lost tissue function; reverse autoimmune diseases; cure through microbiome health; develop a sustainable protein supply; eradicate insect-borne infections; and drive transformational digital business models. But Eckhardt said he would happily consider “any and all” comers, and Leaps – as Dickman pointed out – is capable of “very unusual deal structures” where appropriate. “We’re open for business and look forward to receiving your ideas,” he said.