PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the City of Hope Cancer Center’s chlorotoxin chimeric antigen receptor (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy that uses a peptide derived from scorpion toxin to direct T cells to target glioblastoma (GMB).

Terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed, but Chimeric’s founder and executive chairman, Paul Hopper, told BioWorld that the deal gives the company exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the therapy for all indications.

The CTLX CAR T therapy is in a phase I trial at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Los Angeles, and the first patient has been dosed.

Chimeric and City of Hope also signed a research agreement that gives Chimeric access to work by Christine Brown and her laboratory. Brown, deputy director of City of Hope’s T Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory, led the development of the CAR T-cell therapy.

“CAR T development is serious drug development and setting up these sorts of laboratories would be prohibitive if you had to do it on your own,” Hopper said. The plan is to look at other indications such as melanoma and lung cancer under the research agreement in the next year or so.

Death stalker scorpion venom secret sauce

CARs commonly incorporate a monoclonal antibody sequence in their targeting domain, enabling CAR T cells to recognize antigens and kill tumor cells. In contrast, the CLTX CAR uses a synthetic 36-amino acid peptide sequence first isolated from death stalker scorpion venom and now engineered to serve as the CAR recognition domain.

In a recent study, City of Hope researchers used tumor cells in resection samples from a cohort of patients with GBM to compare CLTX binding with expression of antigens currently under investigation as CAR T-cell targets. They found that CLTX bound to a greater proportion of patient tumors, and cells, within those tumors.

Paul Hopper, founder and executive chairman, Chimeric Therapeutics

CLTX binding included the GBM stem-like cells thought to seed tumor recurrence. Consistent with those observations, CLTX CAR T cells recognized and killed broad populations of GBM cells while ignoring non-tumor cells in the brain and other organs. The study team demonstrated that CLTX-directed CAR T cells are highly effective at selectively killing human GBM cells without off-tumor targeting and toxicity in cell-based assays and in animal models.

Chlorotoxin has been known for a long time and has been used in imaging and other things, but “it’s the first time that it’s been used to re-engineer a T cell to recognize tumors on brain cancer cells, so it’s totally unique in that sense, which also means the IP is quite robust,” Hopper said.

“Many of the earlier CAR T therapies had freedom-to-operate issues because most of them targeted CD19, which nobody really owns.”

CLTX CAR T cells differ from other GBM-targeting immunotherapies by the specific and broad recognition of patient tumors and of the majority of cells within those tumors. CLTX CAR T cells target GBM through recognition of a receptor complex composed of membrane-bound matrix metalloprotease 2 (MMP2) and involving the chloride channel CLC3.

The CLTX peptide has also demonstrated safety and specificity in clinical testing as a radiotherapy delivery conjugate and as an imaging agent in fluorescence-guided surgery for recurrent/refractory GBM.

For the phase I trial, patients with glioblastoma will undergo surgery to have their tumors removed, and the surgeon will insert a catheter into the patient’s head during surgery, so that the therapy can be delivered directly into the tumor following surgery.

“What is particularly interesting about this is that it has two profound impacts,” Hopper said. “One is the safety. Many blood CAR T therapies set off a cytokine storm, so there’s a toxicity issue, but since the brain is almost a quarantined organ, you don’t get the CAR T going outside the body, so we believe it’s going to be very safe,” Hopper said.

Because MMP2 doesn’t turn up on healthy cells, there shouldn’t be any toxicity against healthy cells, he said, noting that the preclinical data in glioblastoma were “pretty stunning.”

“It also has an advantage because most people who get the blood CAR T therapy have to be hospitalized and it adds hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of the treatment. We’ve got a substantial cost savings, since the treatment can be delivered on an out-patient basis,” he said.

Once the first cohort of patients go through the City of Hope trial, Chimeric plans on opening studies in Australia as well.

GBM is the most common and aggressive type of brain tumor and one the deadliest and least curable cancers. Current standard-of-care therapies are severe, with recurrence typically inevitable and a median overall survival following the first instance of just five to eight months.

“There hasn’t been any progress in glioblastoma in nearly 30 years,” he said, noting that standard treatment is surgery, radiation and temozolomide chemotherapy.

“The bar to get FDA approval is much lower than for many other indications, so if the drug performs well in phase I, we’ll ask the FDA to give early approval,” he said.

“Chimeric is excited to join City of Hope in its quest to find more effective cancer therapies. This is an exceedingly rare opportunity to acquire a promising phase I technology in one of the most exciting areas of immuno-oncology today,” Hopper said.

Hopper founded Chimeric in January. A serial entrepreneur, Hopper is also the founder of Vaxinia Inc., which licensed a chimeric pox virus from the City of Hope Cancer Center. Imugene Ltd., also founded by Hopper, acquired Vaxinia in 2019. Hopper has founded more than 14 biopharma companies in Australia, the U.S. and greater Asia, including Viralytics Ltd., which Merck & Co. acquired in 2018 for $394 million.