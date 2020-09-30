Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York and London, reported the pricing of a public offering of 2,769,231 Aptorum’s class A ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 2,769,231 class A ordinary shares, at a combined public offering price of $3.25 per share and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.25 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to Aptorum Group from the offering are expected to be approximately $9 million. Aptorum Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to conduct further analyses of SACT-1 (a repurposed drug for neuroblastoma and other solid tumors) and ALS-4 (a small drug molecule candidate for Staphylococcus aureus). H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Danaher Corp., of Washington, said it has priced an offering of $1 billion principal amount of 2.60% senior notes due 2050 at an offering price of 98.97% of the principal amount. Danaher estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of these senior notes will be approximately $980 million, and it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 6, subject to customary closing conditions.

Siren Care Inc., a San Francisco-based developer of smart textiles with remote patient monitoring applications, reported an additional raise of $9 million for the company's series B financing. Siren raised $11.8 million earlier this year, which was led by Anathem Ventures with participation from existing investors DCM, Khosla Ventures, 500 Startups and Founders Fund. This final close puts the total series B at nearly $21 million and included participation by all existing investors as well as new investors, such as Manta Ray, Mighty Capital, Portfolia and David Helgason.