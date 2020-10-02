Choicespine LLC, of Knoxville, Tenn., added Lauren Bishop as vice president of biologics.

Delcath Systems Inc., of New York, named Gerard Michel as its new CEO, effective Oct. 1. He also was appointed as a class I director on the company's board. In addition, John Purpura was elevated to the position of chief operating officer, effective as of that date. Purpura had been serving as the company’s interim CEO.

Micron Medical Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla., appointed Mark Landy as the CEO.

Silk Road Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., named Rick Anderson to the board of directors.