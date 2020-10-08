Shares in Cytokinetics Inc. closed down 42% Oct. 8 on news that omecamtiv mecarbil, a heart failure drug which it is developing with Amgen Inc. (with funding and strategic support from Les Laboratoires Servier SAS), failed to demonstrate a survival benefit in a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes study.

The study, called Galactic-HF, did detect an efficacy signal, but more data are required before the drug’s potential clinical significance can be established. According to the top-line data that the partners have disclosed, the drug actually attained the primary endpoint of the study, exhibiting a statistically significant “effect to reduce cardiovascular death or heart failure events,” as compared with placebo (hazard ratio (HR) = 0.92; 95% confidence interval 0.86, 0.99; p=0.0252).

The signal was, obviously, weighted toward the “heart failure events” component of the endpoint, given the absence of a benefit on the secondary endpoint of cardiovascular death. Amgen, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., was tight-lipped on the outcome. “We always hope to achieve the clinical endpoints in our studies, and this was unfortunately not the case with the results seen from Galactic-HF,” a spokeswoman told BioWorld by email.

Amgen has, in promoting the program, consistently pointed out that half of heart failure patients die within five years of their first hospitalization. The present trial has shown definitively that omecamtiv mecarbil will not lower that grim statistic.

The companies have yet to disclose the magnitude of the effect that they did see, but Edward Tenthoff, senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, calculated, on the basis of the statistical data supplied, that omecamtiv mecarbil reduced the risk of a heart failure event by 8%. “While short of the mark, we do still see omecamtiv mecarbil as approvable; however, [we] are slashing peak sales to $1.1 billion from $3 billion by 2028,” he wrote in an investor note. South San Francisco-based Cytokinetics would retain a net royalty of about 20% on sales, he added.

Joseph Pantginis, at HC Wainwright & Co., took a similar view. Although the investor response was “understandable” given the relevance of the time to cardiovascular death endpoint, the drug is by no means a bust. “The results open questions around the path forward for omecamtiv and more data are necessary to evaluate all the elements that could come into play for the drug’s potential approval,” he wrote in an investor note.

Cory Kasimov, at J.P. Morgan, considered the reported HR “unimpressive,” particularly given the absence of a signal in cardiovascular death. “Recall, the study was powered on this secondary endpoint and accrual of 1,590 CV deaths provided 90% power to detect HR of 0.8 for CV death,” he noted. But he is also waiting on more detail – “efficacy in the hospitalized patient subgroup in particular” – before assessing its potential.

The four-year, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study recruited 8,256 chronic heart failure patients with left ventricular ejection fraction ≤35%. They received either placebo or a starting dose of drug, followed by one of three twice-daily maintenance doses. Additional secondary endpoints included changes in patient-reported outcomes, time to first hospitalization due to heart failure and time to all-cause death. The data are due to be presented in full during a late breaking clinical trial session on Nov. 13 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020 meeting. Amgen and its partners did report that adverse events, including major ischemic cardiac events, were balanced across the two study arms.

Analyses ongoing

Omecamtiv mecarbil is a first-in-class drug that acts as an activator of cardiac myosin, a major constituent of sarcomeres, the structures in heart muscle that drive contraction. Previous studies have shown that it can improve cardiac function and decrease ventricular volumes and heart rate in patients with chronic heart failure. The molecule is undergoing a small-scale phase III study, Meteoric-HF, which is assessing its effects on exercise capacity in heart failure patients with left ventricular ejection fraction ≤35% and decreased exercise tolerance. “METEORIC-HF is ongoing and we expect to complete enrollment in the early part of 2021,” a Cytokinetics spokeswoman told BioWorld by email.

At this stage, it is not clear when an NDA might happen. “We are not making any commitments at this time and expect to provide guidance regarding next steps, including potential regulatory submissions, once we have fully evaluated the results from Galactic-HF with our partners and perform additional data analyses,” the Cytokinetics spokeswoman said.

This week’s glimpse of the Galactic-HF data may have given New-York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. pause for thought, following its $13.1 billion buyout of Brisbane, Calif.-based Myokardia Inc. The latter firm’s main asset is mavacamten, an allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is currently in a phase III trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Amgen and Cytokinetics have also completed a phase I trial of AMG-594, a troponin inhibitor, also in development for heart failure and other conditions. Data analyses are ongoing. Servier, of Suresnes, France, has rights to omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia.