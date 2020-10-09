BEIJING – Three-year-old startup Everest Medicines Ltd. (1952.HK) sold 63 million shares at HK$55 apiece to raise HK$3.49 billion (US$451 million) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Oct 9. Shares were oversubscribed by 654 times in Hong Kong. Company shares gained 33% in their first trading day, closing at HK$72.75.

The IPO was backed by Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, CICC, Credit Suisse and others.

It took Everest only three years to raise $420 million and go public, including a $310 million series C round in June. The company has adopted an in-licensing business model to bring innovative drugs into China, rather than building its pipeline by internal discovery. More Chinese biotech startups are adopting this model, such as Lianbio and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Everest was incubated by healthcare investor CBC Group in 2017 to introduce innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs in Greater China and other emerging Asia Pacific markets. The proceeds from the IPO are intended to accelerate commercialization of its assets in-licensed from global partners.

Everest now has eight drug candidates, covering oncology, immunology, cardiorenal diseases and infectious diseases. Most are in late clinical stages, only a step away from potential regulatory decisions and, if successful, commercialization. The company plans to use 60% of the IPO proceeds to push four of its core assets to market.

These core assets include eravacycline, a parenteral synthetic tetracycline analog to treat complicated intra-abdominal infections; etrasimod, a second-generation oral modulator of the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptors 1, 4 and 5 to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and atopic dermatitis; sacituzumab govitecan, a first-in-class TROP-2 directed ADC to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; and Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide to treat IgA nephropathy.

“The first priority is to develop our assets as quickly as possible to approval and to launch,” Everest CEO Kerry Blanchard told BioWorld in an exclusive interview. “We plan to transform from a research-based company to a commercial company, move from a development company to add a discovery organization, and from an imported medicines company to a company that manufactures some medicines.”

“We expect to continue in our therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases, in particular, multidrug-resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections,” he said. “We will broaden our scope to more early assets in the future.”

Most of Everest’s assets are in late-stage development in China and some have even won approval overseas. Sacituzumab govitecan was approved in the U.S. as Trodelvy, and eravacycline won clearance in the U.S., Europe and Singapore as Xerava. Both drug candidates will start registrational trials in China in 2020, and Everest’s first NDA filing could come by the end of 2020.

Only two assets are in phase I, namely FGF-401, an ATP-competitive, reversible-covalent inhibitor of FGFR4 in-licensed from Novartis AG to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, and SPR-206, a polymyxin derivative compound obtained from Spero Therapeutics Inc. to treat MDR gram-negative infections.

Blanchard said the company will continue its licensing efforts to support its existing foundational assets.

“Furthermore, we will search out assets that help us with our therapeutic area of focus. For example, Trodelvy is focused on breast cancer. We may see how other agents can give us a stronger position in breast cancer,” he added.

Right strategy at the right time

Blanchard has lived and worked in China for 10 years, helping global giant Eli Lilly and Co. oversee drug development in the country, and working with local startup Innovent Biologics Inc. in developing and launching its PD-1 drug. He has seen how China’s biotech sector has opened up in recent years, with regulatory reforms to welcome innovative drugs, whether domestic or imported. This has represented a great opportunity for veteran investors and scientists.

“The transformational changes that occurred in the regulatory system in China in 2014 have really opened the door to China being part of the global innovative development,” he told BioWorld. “CBC group and Everest recognized this in early 2016 that this would open the doors to bringing in these innovations and assets.”

In recent years, China joined the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), accepted overseas clinical data and created channels for fast track approval of innovative drugs.

“Innovation equals an invention plus the ability to exploit it, meaning that you have the infrastructure and the platforms that are necessary to turn an invention into an innovation,” he explained. “China has excelled in building the infrastructure and platforms. What they've been building for the last 10 years is the ability to do disruptive invention, and that gap is narrowing between China and the rest of the world.” Blanchard said.

“The in-licensing model allows us to look at assets that have progressed through those long time periods of discovery and development and allows us to enter development at a later stage,” he explained.

But the company is also cautious about what to in-license and what value it can bring to its partners, Ian Woo, Everest’s executive director, president and CFO, told BioWorld. “Does bringing in an asset increase our range of strategic optionality?” he said. “For Trodelvy, the numbers work out very well. It’s also a foundational asset that allows us to build out further into solid tumors.”

“There is a recognition that the China commercial opportunity for innovative medicines is meaningful, and China is a clinical trial resource,” Woo said. “The benefits far outweigh the noise on the political front.”