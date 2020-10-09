Investigators at the University of Heidelberg have identified a previously unknown mechanism for excitotoxicity and used their insight to identify “unconventional neuroprotectant” compounds that could prevent cell death and reduce brain damage in a mouse model of stroke.

Their work, which appeared in the Oct. 9, 2020, issue of Science, could lead to the development of broad-spectrum neuroprotectants, since excitotoxicity – neuronal death as a downstream consequence of glutamate receptor activation – “contributes to many, perhaps even all, neurodegenerative diseases and neurological conditions,” Hilmar Bading told BioWorld.

“We used a stroke model … but this glutamate excitotoxicity is common to many diseases,” including Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Bading is a professor of neurobiology at the University of Heidelberg’s Interdisciplinary Center for Neuroscience, and the senior author of the Science paper.

Scientifically, the findings provide an explanation for a long-standing mystery: the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of the NMDA receptor.

NMDA receptors are activated by glutamate, but they only function when the neuron is depolarized at the same time. Under those circumstances, their activation allows calcium into the cells that sets off gene expression programs critical for learning, plasticity, and maintaining neuronal health.

Or sometimes, their activation leads to excitotoxicity that kills the cell.

The dominant opinion has been that excitotoxicity is too much of a good thing. Bading, though, has long been skeptical of that explanation.

The first hints of an alternative possibility came in 2002, when he and his colleagues discovered that the effects of NMDA receptors on neuronal survival depended on where those receptors were located.

NMDA receptors in the synapse, the communication interface between neurons, were important for plasticity and neuronal health.

Extrasynaptic NMDA receptors, on the other hand, were the ones whose activation could lead to cell death.

At the time, the team lacked a mechanistic explanation for why synaptic and extrasynaptic NMDA receptors had opposing effects on neural health, but Bading suspected that the explanation might be found in form of an unknown protein or proteins interacting with the NMDA receptor.

The evil Twin

In the experiments now published in Science, Bading and his colleagues identified that partner as the transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member 4 (TRPM4). NMDA and TRPM4 interact via a part of TRPM4 termed TwinF. The researchers demonstrated that blocking this interaction, either via recombinant TwinF that competed with TRPM4 for NMDA receptor binding or via small-molecule inhibitors they identified through screening, could prevent excitotoxicity both in cell culture and in a mouse model of stroke.

Bading said that the size of the compounds his team has identified, as well as their lipophilic nature, makes it likely that they would be able to cross the blood-brain barrier. Two of the compounds have been licensed to Fundamental Pharma GmbH, a Heidelberg-based startup co-founded by Bading that is working to develop them under the names brophenexin and aliudanexin.

The company, Bading said, is looking for VC or biopharma investors. Brophenexin and aliudanexin’s size and chemical properties make it likely that they will be orally available and cross the BBB, Bading said, adding that “we hope … that must spark interest” by potential partners.

Another feature of blocking the NMDA/TMPR4 is that it does not prevent calcium influx into cells.

That is a boon from a therapeutic targeting perspective, since calcium influx is necessary for the NMDA receptor’s beneficial roles.

It is also a scientific mystery, since the current hypothesis on glutamate excitotoxicity is that it is due to calcium overload leading to mitochondrial damage.

Calcium enters the cell through the NMDA receptor, and Bading said that one possibility is that separating the NMDA receptor from TRPM4 channels prevents a possibly toxic, highly localized calcium signal that may appear in the vicinity of mitochondria.

“If you separate the two components, you still have the same overall global calcium signal, but the localized calcium signal might be different,” he said, adding that the question of why separating the channels prevents excitotoxicity at a molecular level is among the follow-up work he and his colleagues are doing.

“We’re trying to find out what’s going on,” he said. “But the plain idea of global calcium overload is out of the window.”