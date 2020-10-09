A phase III failure of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) AB's oral thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonist avatrombopag to effectively outperform a placebo in treating chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT), or low platelet counts, sent company shares (STO:SOBI) down 17.9% on Oct. 9. Despite the disappointment, Sobi's CEO and President Guido Oelkers said his team would continue to focus on planned 2021 launches of medicine in two already-approved indications: thrombocytopenia in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients due to undergo a medical procedure and as second-line care for people with immune thrombocytopenia.

Peak sales estimates for the drug, branded Doptelet, "remain unchanged given the potential of the product," he said.

Guido Oelkers, CEO and president, Sobi

CIT, a potentially serious complication of chemotherapy, affects an estimated 10% of U.S. cancer patients, according to Sobi. As such a common complication, it can compromise both treatment and outcomes as dosing is reduced, delayed, or changed to make space for platelet transfusions.

Given the need for a beneficial intervention, in December 2019, the FDA granted avatrombopag orphan status in CIT. But it’s unclear what will happen next in the indication, as results of the phase III study appeared to derail its advancement in that area, at least for now.

Sobi enrolled 122 patients in the randomized, double-blind study, all of whom had developed grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia following a previous cycle of chemotherapy for ovarian, lung, or bladder cancer.

Though avatrombopag increased platelet counts relative to placebo as expected, the study did not meet the composite primary endpoint of helping those patients avoid platelet transfusions, chemotherapy dose reductions by 15% or greater, and chemotherapy dose delays by four days or more.

In the intent-to-treat population, 69.5% and 72.5% of avatrombopag and placebo subjects, respectively, were considered responders for the primary endpoint (p=0.72). In the per-protocol population, 85% and 84.4% of avatrombopag and placebo subjects, respectively, were considered responders for the primary endpoint (p=0.96).

"It was unexpected that the placebo subjects would have such a low incidence of dose delays and dose reductions and additional data analyses are ongoing to understand this observation," the company said.

Despite the outcome, "due to the lack of an approved treatment we firmly believe that avatrombopag could benefit patients with CIT," Oelkers said.

The long, winding road for Doptelet

The trial failure is just one chapter in a long story for Doptelet, which has changed hands numerous times over the years. In relatively recent history, Durham, N.C.-based Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired rights to the medicine from Woodcliff Lake, N.J.-based Eisai Inc. in 2016.

By May 2018, Dova secured FDA approved avatrombopag tablets to treat thrombocytopenia in adults with CLD who scheduled to undergo a medical or dental procedure. Then, in June 2019, EMA approval for the drug followed in a similar indication. That same month, Dova won FDA approval to market the drug in the U.S. for adults with chronic ITP who've had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Sobi acquired the product last year, when it bought Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an estimated $915 million.

Further clarity on the drug's prospects could arrive in a fortnight, when Sobi presents its third quarter financial results. Meanwhile, it appears that only Chengdu-based Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is actively pushing ahead in CIT. The company's biosimilar TPO receptor agonist is SCB-219. According to a pipeline overview on its website, it appears to be poised for IND filing soon.