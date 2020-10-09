Axon Therapies Inc., of New York

Satera ablation system

Enables selective and sustained venodilation of the splanchnic bed

Treatment for heart failure

A total of 11 heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction were successfully treated using Axon's system; interim data was presented on 1- and 3-month follow-up post-procedure; study achieved procedural success in all 11 patients with no device or procedural-related serious adverse events; reported significant improvement in NYHA classification (p<0.05) and KCCQ score (p<0.05) at both follow-ups; patients had significant improvement in 6-minute walk test (p<0.05) at both 1-month (293 vs. 342 meters) and 3-month (293 vs. 347 meters) follow-up; showed significant reduction in NT-proBNP (p<0.05) at 3-month (1,292 vs. 627 pg/mL) follow-up