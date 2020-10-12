New York-based Avenue Therapeutics Inc. took receipt from the FDA of a surprise complete response letter (CRL) – characterized by Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis as “bizarre” – with regard to the NDA for intravenous (I.V.) tramadol in acute pain.

The agency said the opioid agonist is not safe for the intended population, because if the patient needs an analgesic between the first dose of I.V. tramadol and the onset of relief, that rescue drug would likely be another opioid: an instance of dangerous “stacking.”

Shares of Avenue (NASDAQ:ATXI) closed Oct. 12 at $4.53, down $6.51, or 59%.

While planning to meet with the agency as soon as possible regarding the safety concern, Avenue, founded by Fortress Biotech Inc., also needs to do another terminal sterilization validation before approval, according to the CRL. The company still hopes for approval this quarter of the reformulated drug, which has been on the market as a generic for many years.

Wainwright’s Pantginis said that he had no behind-the-scenes info, “but we point out that this concept of opioid stacking never came up in any of the discussions with the FDA, and the CRL commentary appears to be based on a hypothetical situation.” No secondary opioids could be administered in Avenue’s pivotal program unless a patient discontinued, and only 2% did. Ibuprofen was given as the rescue medication. “The key issue right now is visibility on the program, and the outcome of the upcoming type A meeting with the FDA to discuss next steps,” he wrote in a report. A conference call was held by Avenue on the morning of Oct. 12 to discuss the matter, but the replay had not been posted by day’s end.

In April, Avenue highlighted two posters available online from the canceled Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine meeting hosted by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. The get-together was originally scheduled to take place in San Francisco but was quashed by COVID-19 concerns. One poster is titled “Intravenous Tramadol is Effective in Management of Postoperative Pain Following Abdominoplasty: A 3-arm Randomized Controlled Trial,” and presents data from the phase III abdominoplasty study. The other, titled “I.V. tramadol – A New Treatment Option for Management of Post-Operative Pain: A Safety Trial Including Various Types of Surgery,” offers phase III results from a safety experiment.

The NDA filing encompasses complete safety and efficacy data from two pivotal phase III trials in patients recovering from bunionectomy and abdominoplasty surgeries, plus extensive safety data from an open-label safety database of more than 500 patients who have been treated with the 50-mg dosing regimen, along with an epidemiology study of tramadol abuse in the U.S. as well as certain European countries where I.V. tramadol is available.

Analyst ‘ultimately confused’

The regulatory snag may affect the pending deal with Cipla Ltd., of Mumbai. Under the terms, Cipla subsidiary Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. will buy out Avenue. At the first stage closing, Invagen or its affiliates will acquire, through the issuance by Avenue of new shares, shares representing a 33.3% stake in Avenue’s capital stock on a fully diluted basis for $35 million. Simultaneously with the closing of the stock issuance, Invagen or affiliates will appoint three members (including one independent) on Avenue’s seven-member board.

At the second-stage closing, Invagen or affiliates will acquire the remaining shares of Avenue’s common stock, pursuant to a reverse triangular merger with Avenue remaining as the surviving entity, for up to $180 million. The second-stage closing is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including those pertaining to FDA approval, labeling, scheduling and the absence of any risk evaluation mitigation strategy (REMS) or similar restrictions on I.V. tramadol. Specifically, the second stage depends on: approval of the compound by April 30, 2021; a broad label consistent with approved oral tramadol, "for moderate to moderately severe pain" (without limits to any surgery type); no REMS or similar setup; and DEA Schedule IV, consistent with oral tramadol. Avenue shareholders of record as of April 2021 are to bank payment for their shares and one contingent value right (CVR) per share. Each CVR provides cash payments that are contingent upon reaching commercial milestones.

Wainwright’s Ed Arce said he regards the chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) lack cited by regulators as “a purely procedural one that can be readily addressed with the submittal of positive test results in early 2021. Importantly, we do not regard the CMC issue as a gating factor for any NDA resubmission. The real issue is the FDA's stance on the potential risk of opioid dose stacking.” Not only did few subjects drop out of the two phase III studies but, “even more impressive in our view, not a single patient chose to discontinue due to lack of efficacy in the 250-patient open label safety study. Ultimately, we are confused by the agency's contention. If this theoretical risk of dose stacking were a real issue, would it not apply to all conventional opioids as well? In the end, treating physicians are well aware of the risk of dose stacking, and use their best professional judgment in the management of their patient's pain.” According to numbers from Durham, N.C.-based Iqvia Holdings Inc., about 370 million doses of I.V. tramadol have been given to patients over the last 10 years. “At this point, it is unclear to us how Avenue may come to resolve this potential safety issue with the FDA,” Arce wrote in a report. He speculated that “political pressure” might be at play in the CRL.