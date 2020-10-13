Study finds fluorescence visualization not associated with reduced recurrence of oral cancer

The news of the passing of rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has shifted a substantial amount of attention to cancers of the oral cavity, which was the subject of a study of the use of fluorescence visualization (FV) during surgery for removal of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). This study was designed to establish whether use of FV is associated with reduced local recurrence of localized OSCC, but the answer unfortunately appears to be no. The study was a multicenter, randomized trial of 457 patients enrolled between January 2010 and April 2015, and the analysis of the data for the intent-to-treat population was performed from April 2019 to March 2020. The patient population consisted of those with histologically confirmed high-grade dysplasia/carcinoma in situ or with T1 to T2 OSCC, who were randomized to receive traditional peroral or FV-guided surgery. The authors noted that a primary concern is the high local recurrence rates seen with aggressive disease, adding that a single-center observational study was used to obtain marketing authorization by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada that demonstrated a marked reduction in three-year localized recurrence. The primary outcome in this study was local recurrence while secondary outcomes included failure of the first-pass margin, defined as a histologically confirmed positive margin for severe dysplasia or greater histologic change of the main specimen. Also included in the list of secondary outcomes were regional or distant metastasis, and death due to disease. Of the 457 patients enrolled in the study, 227 underwent surgery with FV guidance while the remaining 216 did not, and mean duration of follow-up was 52 months. A total of 45 patients (roughly 10%) experienced local recurrence, but the three-year rate of recurrence was 9.4% in the FV group and 7.2% in the non-FV arm. The rate of first-pass margin failure was essentially identical (30% for FV vs. 30.1% among controls), essentially the same outcome as for regional metastasis (17.2% for FV vs. 17.1% for the controls). There was some difference in disease-specific survival (10.1% and 8.8% for controls) and overall survival (18.1% vs. 17.6% for controls), but neither measure reached statistical significance. The authors said this study suggested that clinicians devise strategies “other than improving definitions of nonapparent disease at clinical margins to identify the sources of local recurrence.” These findings are presented in the Oct. 8, 2020, online issue of JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Immunocytokines jump-start anti-glioblastoma immunity

Researchers at University Hospital Zurich and ETH Zurich have developed glioblastoma-targeting fusion proteins of antibodies and cytokines, called immunocytokines. Glioblastoma tumors are poorly immunogenic, in part because the glioblastoma microenvironment is immunologically “cold,” or not inflammatory. Antitumor immunity can be jumpstarted in cold microenvironments by administering proinflammatory cytokines, but those need to be targeted due to toxicity with systemic administration. The authors showed in animal studies that glioblastoma-targeting antibodies fused to the cytokines IL-2, IL-19 or TNF were able to set off immune responses to glioblastoma. In a phase I trial, L19-TNF immunocytokine administration was “safe, decreased regional blood perfusion within the tumor, and was associated with increasing tumor necrosis and an increase in tumor-infiltrating CD4 and CD8 T cells. The extensive preclinical characterization and subsequent clinical translation provide a robust basis for future studies with immunocytokines to treat malignant brain tumors,” the researchers wrote. Their work appeared in the Oct. 7, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Study backs protons in treatment of localized prostate cancer

Supporters of proton beam therapy (PBT) may believe this modality still suffers from new-kid-on-the-block syndrome, but the data are accumulating for several indications, such as localized prostate cancer. Researchers at Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta polled the National Cancer Data Base for men treated by PBT, photon-based external-beam radiation (EBRT) and brachytherapy (BT), and the numbers suggested that PBT consistently beat EBRT for overall survival. This study of nearly 277,000 patients captured data that ran to nearly 81 months of follow-up and identified only 4,900 who received PBT. EBRT accounted for 158,000 or so, and BT for the remaining 114,000 subjects. Men diagnosed with clinical stage T1-3 cancer without nodal involvement or metastasis were included, and the authors employed propensity score matching for covariate balance. Patients undergoing PBT were on balance younger than those treated by the other two approaches and were less likely to be in a high-risk group. Multivariable analysis without propensity score matching showed that men on EBRT had worse overall survival (OS) outcomes than PBT (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) of 1.72), as well as compared with BT (HR = 1.38). After propensity score matching, EBRT was still associated with lower OS (HR = 1.64), although the difference between EBRT and BT was a near statistical dead heat. The authors said the improvement in OS with PBT was most prominent in men with low-risk disease aged 65 and younger, an interaction with a p score of .001. The authors said PBT was associated with a significant OS benefit compared with EBRT and yielded outcomes similar to BT, but that these results “remain to be validated by ongoing prospective trials.” These results are described in the Aug. 28, 2020, issue of Clinical Genitourinary Cancer.