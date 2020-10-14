Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s phase II blowup with sickle cell disease (SCD) candidate olinciguat ended its development, and attention turned to the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm’s earlier-stage effort with IW-6463, a drug in the same class for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Christopher Wright, chief medical officer, Cyclerion

Share of Cyclerion (NASDAQ:CYCN) nosedived 53%, or $3.77, to close Oct. 14 at $3.35 as the firm disclosed top-line results in SCD from the Strong-SCD experiment with olinciguat. An oral, once-daily, vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, olinciguat didn’t show enough activity to merit continued work, the company said. SGC is a critical enzyme in the nitric oxide signaling pathway, and research with it extends as far back as 2002.

During a conference call with investors, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan wanted to know if investigators made any observations regarding on-target or off-target effects “that may make you wonder about the safety or tolerability of modulating this pharmacology.”

Chief Medical Officer Christopher Wright said the safety profile and tolerability in the SCD effort was “as we would expect for this mechanism. We didn’t see anything different than our earlier studies.” Only two subjects dropped out due to an adverse event, “and one of them actually discontinued before starting their first dose of study drug,” he noted.

Sequelae of sickle cell disease. © 2017 Clarivate Analytics. All rights reserved.

Strong-SCD is a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial in 70 participants designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of olinciguat compared to placebo, as well as to explore effects on daily symptoms and biomarkers of disease activity when dosed over a 12-week treatment period. The downbeat findings disappointed many in the SCD space, where plenty of research is ongoing. SCD, affecting well over 100,000 Americans by CDC estimates, turns up most often in African Americans. Significant progress has been made over the past few years, as new therapies reached the market and others moved through pipelines with encouraging data.

Separately, Cyclerion made public results from a phase I translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, the first sGC stimulator in clinical development for CNS indications. Treatment in a 15-day, 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in earlier phase I studies that found once-daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain barrier penetration, good CNS exposure levels and target engagement. Subjects given IW-6463 showed meaningful improvements in certain neurophysiological and objective performance measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. Effects on cerebral blood flow and markers of bioenergetics were not observed.

Bayer, Merck in the game

The results support forging ahead with IW-6463 in serious CNS diseases, Cyclerion said, and the company will soon begin enrolling its phase II trial in MELAS, an acronym for mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes. Discoveries from the latest study will add to observations from the previous phase I effort of 110 healthy subjects and inform further activities, including the start of a planned phase II bid in Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology next year, as well as to explore other potential indications.

Wright said Cyclerion saw “effects that are quite rapid over a short time frame, and in measures that are closely linked to cognitive function,” especially important for MELAS-afflicted people. With company officials on the call was independent expert Andrew Budson, professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine. “In our lab, we have done a number of [event-related potential (ERP)] studies that have used a similar paradigm,” he said. “We also find that the most sensitive and repeatable findings are in the N200. The variability in that wave form is relatively small, so it is a good one to be able to pick out effects. To be able to see statistically significant differences after a drug is used with only 24 subjects is actually quite remarkable,” he added. ERP is a measurement using electroencephalography that tracks brain response as a result of a sensory, cognitive or motor event; N200 is one part of such a measure.

Budson said he was “particularly intrigued” by the fact “effects seem largest in those subjects who were oldest,” where they are needed the most. People over age 70, even if non-symptomatic, “statistically, epidemiologically are building up cerebral vascular disease. It’s often very small cerebral vascular disease, but it is building up, and they may even be building up beta-amyloid pathology.”

Big pharma players in the sGC space include Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck & Co. Inc. and Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, with vericiguat. The pair tested vericiguat in a phase III study called Victoria, and the once-daily drug met its primary efficacy endpoint in patients suffering from worsening chronic heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Enrolled were 5,050 HFrEF patients who had a decompensation event/heart failure hospitalization or who were taking an intravenous diuretic for HF. The favorable data rolled out in March of this year. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a July 15 report that key opinion leaders consulted about HF therapies across the board viewed the benefit with vericiguat as modest. “Although the trial enrolled sicker patients than previous trials, the physicians cautioned against assuming a role for vericiguat for severe patients, as the benefit of other HF therapies in this population could be just as good or better,” he wrote.