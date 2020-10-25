CYBERSPACE – Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s update on the phase I/II Krystal trial of the KRAS-G12C-targeting adagrasib (MRTX-849) was arguably the most eagerly awaited news, and certainly the most eagerly awaited KRAS-targeting news, to come out of the 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets meeting.

KRAS is one of the most frequently mutated oncogenes across a wide swath of solid tumors, and has been one of the toughest nuts to crack as far as druggability is concerned. But after 40 years of trying, there are now adagrasib and sotorasib (AMG-510, Amgen Inc.) are the first two KRAS-targeting agents to make it into the clinic.

Pasi Janne, director of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, reported non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) data from the KRYSTAL-1 trial, in Sunday’s plenary session. KRYSTAL-1 is a phase I/II trial evaluating adagrasib in NSCLC, colorectal cancer (CRC) and other solid tumors.

In 51 evaluable patients with NSCLC, 23 individuals, or 45%, had an objective response. Another 26 had stable disease, making for an overall disease control rate of 96%.

Of the 14 patients that enrolled in the phase I part of Krystal-1, for which longer follow-up data are available, six responded to treatment, and four of those had a response lasting longer than 11 months at data cutoff.

Patients on the trial had previously been treated with chemotherapy or PD-1 blockade. In the Krystal trial, they received twice-daily doses of 600 mg adagrasib.

In a separate presentation at a scientific symposium on “Targeting Oncogenic RAS signalling: New Approaches To An Old Problem,” Melissa Johnson, associate director of the Lung Cancer Research Program and Drug Development at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, presented updated results for 31 patients with colorectal cancer and other solid tumors.

At 17 out of 18 evaluable patients, or 94%, disease control was high in colorectal cancer as well, though the overall response rate was lower, with three patients, or 17%, having an objective response. Two patients with an objective response, and 10 with stable disease, are currently still receiving treatment.

Johnson also reported data for six patients with other solid tumors, which showed two confirmed and two unconfirmed partial responses.

Response rates for both NSCLC and CRC were numerically higher in both than those reported by Amgen for sotorasib in September at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In response to multiple audience questions, Janne said at the plenary that there were “a couple of ways” to think about the relationship between the two drugs.

At the most basic level, he said, having a drug for patients with KRAS-mutated lung cancer is “a remarkable thing,” given how hard it has been to develop effective KRAS-targeting drugs. And “having two drugs is even more remarkable.”

But the sheer novelty of the approach means that there is no way, at this point, to know whether the numerical differences between the response rates are meaningful.

The drugs are being tested in different trials with different eligibility criteria, not in a head-to-head comparison. Median follow-up for NSCLC patients in the Krystal-1 trial is less than four months, and the response rates are based on fewer than 100 patients per trial for NSCLC and fewer than 50 for CRC.

Janne said that “ultimately, we will be able to know from larger cohorts” whether there are meaningful differences in response rates, durability or toxicity between the drugs.

In the meantime, “it’s good to have two drugs,” he said. “It’s good to have options.”