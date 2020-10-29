Irvine, Calif.-based Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has submitted a premarket approval supplement to the U.S. FDA for the purpose of gaining detachable extremity coil magnetic resonance (MR) imaging conditional labeling for 1.5T and 3.0T MR scanners.

Mechelen, Belgium-based Biocartis Group NV said it is in discussions with Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences Corp. regarding the potential termination of the agreements that the company previously entered with Genomic Health Inc., now part of Exact Sciences, in relation to the development of an in vitro diagnostic version of the Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score test. The outcome of these discussions is not determinable at this stage.

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., has initiated the CHAMPION-AF clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Watchman Flx left atrial appendage closure device within a broad population of patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), including those who are at low-to-moderate risk of bleeding from the use of anticoagulation. The device will be compared to treatment with nonvitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs). The randomized trial will enroll 3,000 patients with NVAF who are suitable for oral anticoagulation therapy across a spectrum of stroke and bleeding risk. Patients at about 150 global sites will be randomized to receive the newest-generation Watchman Flx device or a NOAC and will be followed for five years. The trial will evaluate the rates of cardiovascular death, stroke, systemic embolism and post-procedural major or clinically relevant nonmajor bleeding.

Singapore-based Breathonix Pte. Ltd. has developed a breath test that it said will detect COVID-19 within a minute on-site, achieving an accuracy above 90% at a recent pilot clinical trial involving 180 patients.

New York-based Daxor Corp. said that Oregon Health & Science University joins NYU Langone Health as the second site to participate in a trial to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 utilizing Daxor's BVA-100 (blood volume analyzer) technology.

Richmond, Calif.-based Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. said that EGM Builders, a self-performing general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, is the first customer to acquire Evo units. Launched in August, Evo is the company’s latest innovation in exoskeleton technology for industrial use.

San Diego-based Epic Sciences Inc. and Predicine Inc., of Hayward, Calif., said they have entered a global strategic partnership to offer biopharmaceutical companies access to both Predicine’s ctDNA-based testing and Epic’s circulating tumor cells-based testing.

Inflammatix Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., reported a contract extension of $7.4 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to further develop its point-of-care test and system to diagnose infection by reading the immune system. It is part of a BARDA contract worth up to $72 million, if all options are exercised. The new funding will support continued development and commercialization of Inflammatix’s sample-to-answer, point-of-care Myrna test system, as well as continued development of the Virabac Ez test.

North Billerica, Mass.-based Lantheus Holdings Inc., parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., reported a strategic collaboration with Insightec Ltd., of Tirat Carmel, Israel. Under the agreement, Lantheus’ microbubbles will be used in combination with Insightec’s investigational MR-guided Focused Ultrasound platform to evaluate treatment of glioblastoma and neurodegenerative conditions.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc said the U.S. FDA cleared its Nim Vital next-generation intraoperative nerve monitoring system, which enables physicians to identify, confirm and monitor nerve function to reduce the risk of nerve damage during head and neck surgery. The company also expanded its ear, nose and throat portfolio with the acquisition of privately held Ai Biomed Corp., of Santa Barbara, Calif., for an undisclosed sum.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel, has signed an agreement with New York-based Ambra Health to facilitate the transfer of medical images between U.S. providers and medical imaging providers. Under the terms of the agreement, Ambra will serve as the enterprise image exchange solution, integrated with planned U.S. Nanox.Arc system deployments via the Nanox.Cloud infrastructure, subject to U.S. FDA approval of the Nanox.Arc system.

Novocure Ltd., a cancer-focused company headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey, reported a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology for preclinical and clinical development projects studying the company’s Tumor Treating Fields technology. The collaboration aims to further understanding of the interaction between Tumor Treating Fields and radiation therapy, to study Tumor Treating Fields in combination with various pharmacological agents and to identify new indications for use.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Ontrak Inc. has acquired Lifedojo Inc., a science-based behavior change platform based in San Francisco. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rb Medical Supply, of Mentor, Ohio, a division of Rb Sigma LLC, released its VTM (Viral Transport Medium) Collection Kit to aid with COVID-19 testing. The VTM is equipped with a 15 ml conical centrifuge tube that allows for swab transporting and processing in the same container.

S2 Genomics Inc., of Livermore, Calif., reported a distribution agreement with Toronto-based D-Mark Biosciences for the promotion, sales and support of its Singulator 100 System and associated products to accelerate single-cell research in Canada.

Singapore-based Sengenics Corp. Pte. Ltd. has launched Seromax, an at-home, antibody sample collection kit to facilitate patient recruitment and monitoring in clinical trials.

Simplify Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., said it has completed its submission to the U.S. FDA for its two-level Simplify Disc IDE study. The device is designed for MRI compatibility, physiologic motion and anatomical height-matching, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and expanding treatment options for patients.