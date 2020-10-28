Anthony Wynshaw-Boris, professor and chair of the department of genetics and genome sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, set a positive tone in his opening talk at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG).

"This is guaranteed to be the best-ever virtual ASHG annual meeting," he told the audience.

The opening plenary abstract session, for one, did not disappoint. It began with the definition of a new disease, identified through a new approach, and possibly leading to a new way to think about rheumatic diseases.

David Beck, clinical fellow at the National Human Genome Research Institute, presented evidence for an autoinflammatory disease called vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory and somatic syndrome (VEXAS), caused by mutations in the ubiquitin-activating enzyme E1 (UBA1).

The discovery of VEXAS was made possible, Beck told the audience, by the increases in available genomic sequencing data, which have allowed researchers to flip the usual strategy for finding a causal gene on its head.

The classical strategy for finding a disease-causing gene has been to identify a disease or syndrome with a likely genetic cause, and identify single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that co-segregated with the disease within families. More recently, whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing has replaced genotyping, and some variants can be identified by sequencing parent-child triads.

But there are many disorders with overlapping features that defy clear diagnosis. Such patients cannot get a precise diagnosis, left instead with the vague and rather unhelpful information that they have an inflammatory syndrome.

Due to the increased availability of genome sequences, "more recently... we can take a different approach" in such disorders, Beck said.

Instead of grouping by symptoms, he and his colleagues looked at the genome sequences of roughly 1,500 individuals that had been referred to the NIH clinical center for recurrent fevers and inflammation, and another 1,000 that had been referred to the NIH's Undiagnosed Diseases program.

Within those genomes, they found recurrent mutations in UBA1, which is located on the X chromosome and is one of the enzymes that is important for protein ubiquitylation.

Ubiquitylation, or the addition of a ubiquitin tag to proteins, is a major form of post-translational protein modifications – ubiquitous, as it were. At any given time point, more than half of all proteins in a cell are ubiquitylated.

Ubiquitin tags can be used to mark proteins for destruction by the proteasome, but that is not their only purpose – they are also involved in determining intracellular localization and trafficking, as well as other functions.

Previous work had shown that catalytic domain mutations in UBA1 can result in spinal muscular atrophy. In the work described by Beck at the meeting, and concurrently published in the October 27, 2020, online issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, Beck, senior author Daniel Kastner, and their colleagues showed that the mutations linked to autoinflammatory disease were in a separate part of the enzyme, on a specific methionine that affected the trafficking of the protein to the cytoplasm or nucleus.

Mutations in the patients were not germline mutations; instead, they were somatic mutations in myeloid blood cells, where they led to necrotic cell death that drove serious inflammation – 40% of the individuals were diagnosed posthumously.

Before the study linked their syndromes to the same underlying mutations, the 25 men had been diagnosed with half a dozen different conditions, including relapsing polychondritis, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, Sweet syndrome and giant cell arteritis.

Research to understand the molecular underpinnings linking the mutations to autoinflammation are ongoing. The team reproduced the mutation in a zebrafish model and showed that it also led to inflammation. The mutation affected the localization and function of several subtypes of UBA1; UBA1b disappeared altogether, while a nonfunctional UBA1c appeared in the cytoplasm.

Because they were somatic mutations, they were not present in all cells. That fact initially puzzled the scientists, because the mutations looked heterozygous in the initial analysis. However, a heterozygous mutation is a mutation that is present in one of the two copies of the gene -- except that cisgender men have only one copy of the X chromosome to begin with.

The authors of an editorial accompanying the paper noted that there may be other such somatic mutations that have escaped notice, because "the assumption that men and boys are hemizygous for variants on the X chromosome may have led to the exclusion of biologically meaningful X-linked somatic mutations from analyses of DNA sequence data, because such changes were erroneously considered sequencing errors." Other such mutations, they wrote, may be "hiding in plain sight."

Beck hypothesized that the findings may be part of a larger group of mutations that drive inflammation, and that inflammatory disease may be conceptually similar to cancer. Instead of different mutations that driver proliferation, as they do in cancer, there may be a set of mutations that leads to inflammation.

If that idea is correct, it could lead to what Beck called "a new molecular taxonomy of rheumatic diseases." (Beck, D. et al. Annu Meet Am Soc Hum Genet (ASHG) (Oct 27-31, San Diego) 2020, Abst 1052; Beck, D.B. et al. N Engl J Med 2020, Advanced publication).