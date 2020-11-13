Silver Spring, Md.-based Aziyo Biologics Inc. has won a group purchasing agreement with Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier Inc. Effective Dec. 1, the new agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms prenegotiated by Premier for Aziyo’s Cangaroo Envelope.

Clinical Genomics, a Bridgewater, N.J.-based provider of cancer diagnostic solutions, said that Novitas Solutions, a Medicare Administrative Contractor, updated its local coverage determination (LCD) applicable to biomarkers in oncology, including Colvera, the company’s liquid biopsy test to detect biomarkers associated with minimal residual disease and recurrence for patients who have been diagnosed and treated for colorectal cancer. Novitas updated the LCD to allow Medicare coverage for Colvera for medically necessary tests performed on or after July 1.

Echosens, of Waltham, Mass., reported presentations slated for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Liver Meeting Digital Experience. One is an actuarial assessment of the cost savings of Fibroscan care models implemented at the point of care establishes Fibroscan testing as an efficient, noninvasive method to detect, stage and monitor fatty liver disease. Through modeling care pathways and expenditure, researchers demonstrated that deploying Fibroscan to assess liver stiffness and fat for members at risk can generate significant cost savings for payers.

Gelesis, of Boston, released a poster presentation on the therapeutic findings of its Gel-B (GS300) at The Liver Meeting, the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s annual conference. A new pre-clinical study highlights that Gel-B may also have therapeutic benefits in mice fed a high fat diet.

Readout Health, a St. Louis-based digital biomarker startup, unveiled a partnership with Apollo Health. The partnership will include Biosense measurements and trends to be integrated into Apollo's Recode mobile application.

Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corp., both of Toronto, reported that their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group, has secured more than CA$500,000 (US$379,943) in initial contracts for the Fionet mobile COVID-19 testing and tracking platform.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Sanara Medtech Inc. said that through its subsidiary, United Wound and Skin Solutions LLC, it has closed an exclusive affiliation with Precision Healing Inc., of Newton, Mass., to commercialize its diagnostic systems to improve wound care outcomes.

Salt Lake City-based Sintx Technologies Inc. and Iwatani Corp. of America, of Dallas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Iwatani Corp., are partnering to develop antipathogenic surfaces to help prevent the spread of the common flu, COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

Stemonix Inc., of Minneapolis, reported the publication of a study in PLOS One demonstrating how its Microbrain 3D platform can be used in functional high-throughput screens to identify potentially new therapeutics for central nervous system indications. The publication describes how researchers screened a library of more than 1,200 diverse compounds to highlight cellular pathways present in Microbrain 3D, a human neural spheroid platform comprised of neurons and astrocytes.

Well Health Technologies Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has completed its acquisition of a majority interest in San Francisco-based Circle Medical Technologies Inc. for about $14.3 million. Existing shareholders of Circle Medical will continue to own the outstanding minority stake and will be responsible for the ongoing operation of the business.

Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV reported that in connection with the tender offer and the mergers pursuant to which it was acquired by Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., Stryker Unite Ltd. (formerly Wright Medical Ltd.) has assumed all obligations for the 2.25% cash convertible senior notes due 2021 issued and the 1.625% cash convertible senior notes due 2023 issued by Wright Medical Group.