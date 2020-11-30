Just ahead of the U.S. celebration of Thanksgiving, the FDA granted an accelerated approval for Danyelza (naxitamab), a new therapy for certain adults and children with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The antibody, which Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc. initially sublicensed via a deal with Mabvax Therapeutics Inc. in 2018, is approved for use in combination with granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor. The regulator had assigned the BLA a Nov. 30 PDUFA date.

New York-based Y-mabs said Danyelza will be available "in the coming weeks" and did not initially disclose the medicine's cost. Though the company didn't initially comment on the priority review voucher it said it would gain with the approval, in the past it has said that it intends to monetize it, devoting the proceeds to funding further R&D and other operational needs. Company shares (NASDAQ:YMAB) fell 3.3% on Friday to $43.75.

Neuroblastoma is a solid tumor that starts in neuroblasts outside of the brain, often in the nerve tissues of the adrenal glands. Following observation, treatment typically includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapies such as the tyrosine kinase inhibitor Xalkori (crizotinib).

Y-mabs' Danyelza is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds ganglioside GD2, which is highly expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas. It is administered to patients three times in a week, with treatment repeated every four weeks.

The approval covers the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response or stable disease to prior therapy.

The medicine's label includes a boxed warning regarding serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest, anaphylaxis and hypotension, as well as severe neurotoxicity, which can take the form of neuropathic pain, transverse myelitis and reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome.

As with all accelerated approvals, continued approval for the indication is contingent on a verification of its clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. In this case, that study is the ongoing Study 201, which will enroll at least 80 patients and report overall response rate (ORR), duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival. ORR is the primary endpoint.

Danyelza was developed by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.