While med-tech deal values fall significantly short of last year, the 1,240 deals worth $4 billion recorded through November place 2020 above 2018 in terms of value and well above each of the last two years in terms of volume.

As for mergers and acquisitions, the industry has completed more deals this year than in each of the past two years, but it trails both of the values in 2018 and 2019, even after completing a merger between Livongo Health Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. in October for $18.5 billion, the largest med-tech M&A of the year so far and the sixth largest within the BioWorld database.

Deals and M&As tracked by BioWorld include 464 ($3.1 billion) and 173 ($45.4 billion), respectively, in 2018. In 2019, the totals were 898 ($9.35 billion) for deals and 287 ($59.5 billion) for M&As.

About 27% of the 2020 deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, are focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily diagnostics, devices and digital health solutions. The $1.25 billion value of these 335 deals represent 31% of the overall deal value.

The 550 digital health deals collected this year account for 44% of all deals and include 106 COVID-19-related deals with no financial terms. The rest make up the $1.19 billion value, which is about 30% of the $4.04 billion for the year.

Two deals encompass about 68% of the total M&A value for 2020: the Livongo/Teladoc merger in October and Stryker Corp.’s $4 billion acquisition of Wright Medical Group NV in November.

Med-tech deals and M&As are updated through November and can be found within BioWorld MedTech Snapshots.