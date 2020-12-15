Genetesis Inc. received good news from the U.S. FDA in the form of a breakthrough device designation for Cardioflux for the diagnosis of myocardial ischemia and infarction in patients with symptoms suggestive of acute coronary syndrome.

Mason, Ohio-based Genetesis provides biomagnetic imaging solutions with an eye toward ensuring safety. Its solution already has made an impression on clinicians.

Simon Mahler, professor and director of clinical research, department of emergency medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine, noted that the designation marked a big step forward for patients with acute chest pain.

“Chest pain risk stratification continues to be one of our most expensive, radiation intensive, and time-consuming diagnostic burdens in the emergency department,” he continued. “The rapid approval process combined with reimbursement policy as part of this FDA pathway will provide immediate access to this safe, noninvasive, and radiation-free diagnostic technology for our patients.”

Specifically, Genetesis’ technology permits rapid, noninvasive cardiac imaging and represents a next-generation evolution of magnetocardiography (MCG). According to the company, its use of optically pumped magnetometers removes the need for liquid helium cooling, something that had hindered the widespread adoption of MCG. Cardioflux data is sent to the Faraday Analytical Cloud, allowing clinicians to review the functional imaging data.

Of note, it uses highly sensitive room temperature magnetometers to deliver noninvasive measurement of the heart’s naturally generated magnetic fields.

“We are very pleased with FDA’s vote of confidence that Cardioflux has the potential to meet a significant unmet clinical burden in emergency rooms throughout the country. We are looking forward to working with the agency in making this groundbreaking technology available to the millions of patients who present with symptoms suggestive of acute coronary syndrome, and to make the patient and clinical experience that much better, safer and affordable as a result,” said Robert Sokolowski, vice president of clinical, quality and regulatory affairs at Genetesis.

Could help up to 10M people

According to the company, undiagnosed chest pain sends 8 million to 10 million people in the U.S. to emergency departments each year. Clinicians face a daunting challenge in terms of identifying those with cardiac-related chest pain.

In 2019, the FDA cleared the Cardioflux MCG with the integrated Faraday Analytical Cloud, as a general tool that noninvasively measures and displays the magnetic signals produced by the electric currents of the heart.

The company has had a successful 2020, reporting in May that it had raked in $9.2 million in a series B financing. The round included participation by return investors Cincytech, Ohio Innovation Fund and Mark Cuban, who made a return from the series A investment.

This past January, the company said a pilot study determined that a resting 90-second MCG scan shows promise in evaluating emergency department observation unit chest pain patients for acute coronary artery syndrome. The publication also indicated that Cardioflux MCG may provide additional information to support the usual clinical pathway of Stress Testing and Coronary Angiography.

At the time, the company noted that only a small number of patients will ultimately be diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, yet most are still placed in an observation unit for additional tests and monitoring. That results in longer hospital stays, a higher cost of care, and unnecessary downstream tests that expose patients to radiation and pharmaceuticals. Cardioflux could reduce the cost and wait times while improving patient experience and outcomes.

Genetesis competition

Another company working with MCG is Creavo Medical Technologies Ltd. It is developing the noninvasive Corsens, a medical device intended to be used by non-specialist staff to scan patients through clothing, at the point of admission to emergency departments. The noninvasive product has been designed to improve speed and accuracy in ruling out potentially life-threatening heart problems, to reduce patient anxiety and save hospitals valuable time and resources.

While the company had an ongoing study in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, records list it as terminated.