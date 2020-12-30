San Francisco-based 1health said that the latest coronavirus strain identified originally in the U.K., but subsequently found in Europe, Canada and the U.S., is uncovered in the company’s self-administered COVID-19 saliva tests.

Boulder, Colo.-based Aspero Medical said it recently completed the company’s first enteroscopy and colonoscopy animal clinical study. The study was performed to compare currently available smooth silicone balloons with Aspero Medical’s micro-textured balloon on the Ancora balloon overtube.

Denver-based Assure Holdings Corp. said that upon paying $3,171,540 Dec. 24, it has made the final payment in connection with the previously announced acquisition of all the assets of Neuro-Pro Monitoring, of Dallas.

San Diego-based Biocept Inc. said it has entered laboratory services agreements with independent physician associations (IPAs) providing physicians and patients in-network access to its full array of Target Selector liquid biopsy oncology assays and services. Both IPAs are headquartered in San Diego and combined serve more than 70,000 covered lives in the Southern California region.

San Diego-based Bionano Genomics Inc. said that Nasdaq has granted the company an additional 180-day compliance period, or until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1 closing bid price per share requirement.

Cyduct Diagnostics Inc., of Westport, Conn., said that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has approved a change in the company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. As of Dec. 30, the company's common shares will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol CYDX.

Dermtech Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said that Geisinger Health System has issued a positive medical benefit policy for its Commercial and Medicare Business Segment for the Dermtech Pigmented Lesion Assay.

Diasorin Molecular LLC, a Cypress, Calif.-based subsidiary of Diasorin SpA, said that it has received federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the validation and submission of the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct Kit for FDA 510(k) clearance and the expansion of manufacturing capability for its production.

Nashua, N.H.-based Icad Inc. reported the appointment of Santosh Kesari as principal investigator of its international, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy System as the sole radiation therapy to treat recurrent glioblastoma following surgical excision of the malignancy. The study is planned to commence in January 2021 at academic institutions and community hospitals worldwide.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has joined the Covabelp consortium, which includes the Radboud University Medical Center and Eindhoven University of Technology. The academic partners of the consortium have been awarded €350,000 (US$430,084) from Health Holland under the Eureka Program to develop a SARS-CoV-2-specific therapeutic nanomedicine that is administered via nasal inhalation and that can also be used for in vitro diagnostics.

Insilico Medicine, of Hong Kong, entered a research collaboration with Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, to use its generative artificial intelligence technology to discover compounds for neurodegenerative diseases.

Olympus Corp., of Tokyo, said it has finalized the acquisition of Veran Medical Technologies Inc., of St. Louis, which was reported Dec. 4. The $340 million deal expands Olympus’ respiratory product portfolio.

Eagan, Minn.-based Predictive Oncology Inc. reported that its board has decided to cancel its special meeting of stockholders that was originally scheduled for Dec. 1. The meeting, which was for voting on a reincorporation proposal, was moved to Dec. 30 because a quorum was not reached; however, a quorum has still not been reached.

Qynapse Inc., of Paris and Boston, said it has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance. The alliance, which launched Dec. 10, includes 50 organizations and seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials.

Los Angeles-based Theracell Inc. said that the first surgical case using its Therafuze demineralized bone fiber bullets has been completed.

Toronto-based Titan Medical Inc. said it received a written response from the U.S. FDA regarding the regulatory requirements applicable to its Enos robotic single access system. The FDA indicated that the robotically assisted surgical device is appropriate for classification through the de novo pathway.