GAO shoots down Draeger appeal of VA bid

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said objections lodged by Draeger Inc., of Telford, Pa., regarding a contract for anesthesia integrated workstations cannot be sustained despite an amendment to the initial request for bids. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs posted a request for quotations (RFQ) for the workstations in September 2019, but subsequently amended the RFQ twice. VA awarded the contract to Trillamed LLC, of Billingham Farms, Mich., after the first bid closing and after the first RFQ amendment, but Draeger argued the Trillamed workstations failed to fulfill all the terms of the RFQ. Trillamed won the contract again after the second amendment to the RFQ, but GAO said VA had considerable leeway in awarding a contract for the workstations. GAO also noted that the uncertainty over whether VA fully recognizes the features needed for the workstations fails to override the award of the bid to Trillamed.

Three EU nations join stockpile program

The European Commission said three additional member nations will serve as host nations for stockpiles of medical supplies needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Belgium, The Netherlands, and Slovenia will join Germany in providing sites for stockpiling the supplies in question, which includes oxygen concentrators and ventilators. Germany has agreed to host a second site for the EU stockpile, and a total of nine EU nations are hosting sites that hold supplies in reserve. The stockpiles now hold more than 65 million medical masks, more than 280 million pairs of gloves, and just short of 20 million medical gowns and aprons.