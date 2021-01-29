Medtronic plc received U.S. FDA premarket approval of its Diamondtemp Ablation (DTA) system for treatment of patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. The temperature-controlled radiofrequency (RF) ablation system features industrial-grade diamonds, which provide 200 to 400 times the thermal conductivity seen in conventional ablation and enable more efficient delivery of energy to regions of the heart responsible for the erratic electrical signals underlying atrial fibrillation (AF).

"DTA is the only FDA-approved, temperature-controlled, irrigated RF ablation system on the market today. The addition of DTA will enable Medtronic to continue to expand our portfolio in new ways with cutting edge arrhythmia solutions to help patients control their AF,” said Rebecca Seidel, president of Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which is reported as part of the Cardiac and Vascular Group at Medtronic.

The Dublin-based company expects the first commercial cases in the U.S. using the system to occur in the summer of 2021. The DTA system received a CE mark in 2017, where it has already launched, and TGA approval in Australia in 2019.

Atrial fibrillation, an irregular quivering or rapid heart rhythm, affects nearly 6 million people in the U.S. and more than 37 million globally, making it the most common heart rhythm disorder. About one in four adults will experience AF during their lifetime. Symptoms include heart palpitations, racing heartbeat, dizziness, fatigue, general weakness and shortness of breath. The chaotic contractions of the atria caused by AF can cause blood pooling in the heart, contributing to the formation of blood clots and increasing the risk of ischemic stroke by three- to five-fold.

Many patients with paroxysmal AF respond well to pharmacological therapies. Those who do not obtain sufficient relief with medications may be candidates for catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that creates scar tissue in the heart to stop the abnormal electrical pathways that cause AF.

Using industrial diamonds is central to the system’s novel approach to radiofrequency (RF) ablation as their quick conduction of thermal energy and rapid cooling gives physicians more control throughout the entire process. Unlike standard radiofrequency ablation systems that deliver energy at a fixed power, DTA modulates the power to maintain a target therapeutic temperature.

Existing systems that do offer temperature control mode do not also enable open irrigation, which cools the tissue surface during ablation and prevents overheating at the catheter tip, Seidel noted. The rapid cooling of the diamond tip in the Medtronic system means that physicians can achieve the same cooling of the tissue at a lower irrigation flow rate. That, in turn, enables more accurate tissue temperature measurements and higher resolution electrograms. Less saline also benefits patients with comorbidities, such as heart failure, who need close management of fluid infusions.

The DTA “system provides direct biophysical metric feedback, allowing for a more customized, intuitive approach to creating lesions during ablation,” Seidel told BioWorld. “Real-time temperature-controlled ablation enables up to a 70% reduction in RF application time when compared with a conventional, irrigated RF catheter with contact force.”

The direct feedback lets physicians know when a customized lesion has been created, allowing them to proceed to the next area with confidence. The system’s RF generator user interface enables monitoring of tissue surface temperature, which is updated every 20 ms via six thermally isolated external thermocouples. The RF generator adjusts the power level based on the highest temperature reading to ensure the system maintains the target temperature. The generator also enables visualization of electrograms on the electrophysiology recording or mapping system.

The Diamond-AF trial

The FDA’s decision to approve the DTA system relied on results of the Diamond-AF trial, which enrolled 482 patients across 23 sites in the U.S., Europe and Canada. The trial compared DTA (239 patients) to a contact force-sensing ablation system (243 patients). Ablation successfully relieved symptoms in 79.1% of DTA patients compared to 75.7% of the control group. Freedom from complications were comparable in both groups, 96.7% for DTA and 93.4% for the control.

The DTA system required less total RF time and shorter individual RF ablation duration as well as a lower volume of infused saline. Results were published in the American College of Cardiology Clinical Electrophysiology in January 2021.

"Improved efficiencies – including shorter total RF ablation times and individual RF ablation durations, are important for both the well-being of the patient and the productivity of the physician and lab staff," said corresponding author Tom McElderry of the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

CE mark for Farapulse’s novel ablation system

Farapulse Inc. also reported a new approval for its novel Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system. Granting of the CE mark, makes it the first company to commercialize a cardiac PFA system.

PFA works through the generation of ultra-short, but strong electrical fields at the distal end of a catheter in a process called irreversible electroporation, where all other ablation systems use thermal extremes to create scar tissue. Radiofrequency energy generates heat to kill tissue; cryoablation freezes the tissue instead.

The system offers a “higher safety benefit for surrounding tissue as each tissue type has a different threshold or sensitivity to PFA,” said Charles Eggert, director of Market Development for Menlo Park, Calif.-based Farapulse. “Cardiac muscle has a lower threshold than esophageal tissue or nerves, so they are spared.” The tissue-selective nature of PFA reduces the risk of esophageal fistula, the second most common cause of death during cardiac ablation.

The PFA system creates a lesion around a target in a single shot and takes just a few seconds, Eggert told BioWorld. While Farapulse has not yet conducted studies to quantify time savings, the elimination of the need for point-by-point creation of lesions could translate into shorter procedures with less risk for patients and greater efficiency for physicians.

Results of studies using the Farapulse PFA technology will be presented at the 2021 AF Symposium starting Jan. 29. High-level results for 44 patients treated with the current dose of PFA showed 96% achieved a durable pulmonary vein isolation at three months and 85% +/- 5% were free of atrial arrhythmia at one year, Eggert noted.