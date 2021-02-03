LONDON – Two new U.K. studies point to long-term persistence of COVID-19 antibodies after both natural infection and vaccination, conferring protection against subsequent infection for at least three months.

The two pieces of research support the U.K. government’s controversial policy of trying to maximize the public health benefit derived from the currently constrained vaccine supplies, by administering as many first doses as possible, rather than adhering to the labels and giving second doses three or four weeks after the first.

That good news was tempered by the finding that the U.K.’s intensive program of sequencing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 samples has for the first time detected E484K, a mutation which it is thought may weaken the immune response and impact the longevity of the neutralizing antibodies. The first direct evidence this is indeed the case was published on Feb. 2.

COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers are aware of the risk emerging variants pose to the effectiveness of their products, and are making preparations to modify them if necessary. On Feb. 3, Glaxosmithkline plc and Curevac GmbH announced they are going a step further, in a €150 million (US$180 million) collaboration to develop a second-generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, using a multivalent approach to address multiple variants in one vaccine.

In the first study of antibody persistence, the researchers who ran the Astrazeneca plc/Oxford University vaccine trials on which the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency and the EMA approvals are based, updated the efficacy results after a further month of data collection from 332 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 that occurred in the trials.

The analysis shows higher vaccine efficacy is achieved with a longer interval between the first and second dose, and that a single dose is 76% effective from day 22 to day 90. Efficacy was 82.4% when doses were given 12 weeks apart, compared to 54.9% when the interval was less than six weeks.

The second antibody persistence study involved a total of 20,200 participants in UK Biobank and their adult children and grandchildren, who gave monthly blood samples and answered questionnaires on potential symptoms over six months.

Of the 705 participants who were found to have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 at baseline, 99% retained them at three months and 88% after six months.

Rory Collins, chief executive of UK Biobank, who led the study, said the 88% figure is a conservative estimate, given the test carried out on the blood samples looked for only a single antibody. Other antibodies and a likely cellular immune response would reinforce the level of protection.

The findings imply there is long-term protection and “support the government’s decision to delay the second dose” of vaccine, Collins said.

Those results are at odds with an earlier U.K. study, React-2, which found a rapid fall-off in antibody levels. However, Collins noted, that did not track the same people over time. “They didn’t do repeat tests in the same individuals. I think we have shown stronger data that antibodies do persist at least six months,” he said.

Maximizing first doses

The Astrazeneca vaccine trials run by Oxford University initially were planned as single-dose studies, but that was amended after a review of phase I immunogenicity data showed a substantial increase in neutralizing antibodies with a second dose of vaccine.

However, having consented to a single dose, some volunteers declined to have a second shot, while problems in manufacturing clinical trial supplies meant there were delays in administering the second dose to a large number of participants.

That provided an opportunity to study the effect of both a single dose and an extended interval between doses. It was on the basis of those data that the U.K. Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which is advising the government on vaccine rollout, recommended the strategy of maximizing the number of people getting their first doses.

The extension study confirms the efficacy previously reported and shows that a longer interval provides better protection post-second dose, without compromising protection in the three-month period until the second dose is administered, the researchers say in a paper published in advance of peer review.

In addition, revisiting the Astrazeneca studies provides the first concrete evidence that by reducing the number of individuals with symptomatic infections, vaccination is reducing transmissibility. As yet, no correlates of protection have been defined and that work is ongoing.

“Taking all this evidence together, the 12-week gap between the first and second dose is clearly the better strategy, as more people are protected more quickly, and the ultimate protective effect is greater,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, commenting on the Astrazeneca/Oxford University vaccines trial paper.

Those findings chime with two other pieces of research published on the Medrxiv preprint server on Feb. 2. In one, scientists at Icahn School of Medicine show there is a greater immune response from a single dose of an mRNA vaccine in people with pre-existing immunity from a naturally acquired COVID-19 infection than is seen in naïve individuals after two doses.

The second, by researchers at the University of Maryland, observed the same effect in health care workers who previously contracted COVID-19, compared to counterparts who had no pre-existing immunity.

Both research groups recommend a single-dose approach in the case of pre-existing immunity, to spread supplies of vaccines further.

Vaccination programs are racing against time to protect populations, as the threat of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants increases. The B 1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. and that has now been seen in 50 countries, has not so far been found to reduce the immune response to vaccination.

However, the E484K mutation, first seen in South Africa and since found in B 1.1.7 variants in the U.K., was this week reported to lead to a substantial loss of neutralizing activity by vaccine-elicited antibodies in serum samples from 23 recipients of a single dose of the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE mRNA vaccine in the U.K., when tested against a pseudovirus containing all the relevant mutations.

That has potential to undermine the U.K. vaccine sparing strategy. As of Feb. 1, 15 B 1.1.7 variants containing the E484K substitution have been sequenced in the country.

“With the South African variant now in the U.K., it will be important to ensure that the most vulnerable groups are fully protected by the second dose,” said Azra Ghani, chair in infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London. “Given the high coverage of first doses that has now been achieved in the first four priority groups, coupled with the very strong age-gradient in risk, this would be a good point at which to switch to scheduling second doses, alongside continuing the wider roll-out of first doses to the next priority groups.”