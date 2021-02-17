|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., of Atlanta
|IkT-148009
|Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Healthy volunteers (eventually Parkinson’s disease)
|Treated first subject in the study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose and the pharmacokinetic profile of single and multiple ascending doses of IkT-148009
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stromal cells
|Multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19
|Data published in Pediatrics from the first 2 patients treated under an expanded access program; after treatment with remestemcel-L, patients had rapid normalization of left ventricular ejection fraction, reductions in biomarkers of systemic and cardiac inflammation and improved clinical status
|Mind Medicine Inc., of Basel, Switzerland
|Ketanserin
|LSD neutralizer
|LSD trip
|Starting a 2-period crossover clinical trial testing the effect of ketanserin on the acute response to LSD in healthy subjects after LSD administration; study expected to be completed by the end of 2021
|Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Seclidemstat
|Reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme
|Relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
|Established the phase II dose in the phase I/II study; treatment at the recommended phase II dose achieved plasma concentrations above level shown to produce preclinical activity; data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|SEL-399
|Adeno-associated viral serotype 8 empty vector capsid containing no DNA combined with ImmTOR
|Healthy volunteers (eventually gene therapy treatment)
|Started a dose-escalation trial to determine the optimal dose of ImmTOR to mitigate formation of antibodies to adeno-associated viral serotype 8
|Silence Therapeutics plc., of London
|SLN-360
|RNAi targeting LPA
|Elevated lipoprotein (a) levels
|Started dosing patients in the single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose study; data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study expected in the second half of 2021
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Ifenprodil
|Noncompetitive NMDA antagonist
|COVID-19
|Source data audit for the phase IIb portion of the phase IIb/III study from all sites and for all patients is complete; database will be locked for analysis on 3/5/21
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (BIO-101)
|Proto-oncogene Mas agonist
|Acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19
|Starting recruiting in France and Belgium for the ongoing part 2 of the COVA study; interim analysis of part 1 of the study expected in the first quarter of 2021; results from full study expected in 2Q2021
|Cidara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Rezafungin
|Echinocandin
|Candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis
|Investigator-assessed clinical cure and mycological response at day 14 was 75% in 12 high-risk immunocompromised patients treated with rezafungin compared to 66.7% in 9 patients treated with caspofungin; safety and efficacy of rezafungin were not adversely affected by renal impairment
|Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K.
|SFX-01
|Up-regulates Nrf2 pathway
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with suspected COVID-19
|Star trial has recruited and randomized 102 patients; initial data for the interim analysis of first 100 patients expected in the 2Q2021
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|DHODH inhibitor
|Moderate COVID-19
|In the Calvid-1 study, rate of invasive ventilation for hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 was less than 1%, complicating analysis of primary endpoint; secondary endpoints of 28-day mortality, survival without respiratory failure, and probability of use of intensive care unit were similarly low; 18.5% of 15 patients treated with IMU-838 reached clinical recovery at day 7 compared to 12.8% of 10 patients treated with placebo
|Kintara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|VAL-083
|Bifunctional alkylating agent
|Glioblastoma multiforme who have been pre-treated with temozolomide prior to disease recurrence
|Enrolled final patient in the phase II study measuring overall survival
|Moebius Medical Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|MM-I
|Non-opioid intra-articular injection
|Pain in knee osteoarthritis
|First of approximately 312 patients treated in the phase IIb study; primary endpoint is reduction in pain compared to baseline as measured according to Western Ontario and McMaster Universities' Osteoarthritis Index A pain score at 12 weeks; top-line data expected to be available in mid-2022
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Elranatamab (PF-06863135)
|Bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen and CD3
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|First patient treated in the study that will enroll 90 patients who have prior treatment with a BCMA-directed ADC or CAR-T therapy and 60 patients who haven't; primary endpoint is objective response rate as assessed by blinded independent central review; secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, minimal residual disease negativity rate, overall survival and safety; estimated primary completion date is June 2022
|PTC Therapeutics, Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-299
|Targets dihydroorotate dehydrogenase
|COVID-19
|Started the second stage of the Fite19 study, which will enroll an additional 340 patients
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|RHB-107 (upamostat)
|Serine protease inhibitor
|COVID-19 outpatient
|Started dosing of the first part of the phase II/III study; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery from illness
|Scisparc Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|SCI-110
|Combination of dronabinol and palmitoylethanolamide
|Alzheimer's disease
|Signed an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa study; primary endpoint is safety; secondary endpoint is ability of the drug to ameliorate agitation and other behavioral disturbances
|Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|Poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor
|Germline BRCA-mutated, high-risk HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer
|At the interim analysis, the independent data monitoring committee for the Olympia study determined that the trial crossed the superiority boundary for the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|At 52 weeks in the Surpass-3 study, treatment with 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg of tirzepatide reduced A1C by 1.93%, 2.20% and 2.37%, respectively, compared to a reduction of 1.34% for insulin degludec; weight loss for tirzepatide was also statistically significant compared to insulin degludec; at 40 weeks in the Surpass-5 study, treatment with 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg of tirzepatide reduced A1C by 2.23%, 2.59% and 2.59%, respectively, compared to a reduction of 0.93% for placebo; weight loss for tirzepatide was also statistically significant in the study
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.