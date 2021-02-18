Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent Technologies Inc. has released the Agilent Dako SARS-CoV-2 IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay kit, intended for the qualitative detection of immunoglobulin G antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum or plasma. The kit, which marks Agilent’s entry into the U.S. COVID-19 testing market, has completed the notification process to the U.S. FDA related to emergency use during the pandemic. The company plans to register the assay in other markets in 2021, including Canada, Europe and select Asia Pacific and Latin American countries.

Clearpoint Neuro Inc., of Irvine, Calif., reported worldwide license and research agreement with Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV to commercialize the Clearpoint Maestro Brain Model. The company expects the first-generation anatomical segment analysis tool to be launched in 2022.

Nashville-based Exem Foam Inc. said that its Exem Foam, and air polymer-type A intrauterine foam, is now available at select fertility clinics nationwide. According to the company, its product is the only U.S. FDA-approved contrast agent for ultrasound tubal patency testing.

Mindmed Inc., a Toronto-based psychedelic medicine biotech company, has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based Healthmode Inc., a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses artificial intelligence-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring. Under the terms of the agreement, Mindmed will acquire Healthmode through the issuance of 82,508 multiple voting shares of Mindmed – equivalent to 8,250,836 subordinate voting shares, which, at yesterday’s closing price of CA$5.13, puts the value of Healthmode at approximately CA$41,254,180 (US$32,484,260) – plus the payment of approximately CA$300,000 in cash.

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Inc., a Coralville, Iowa-based radiopharmaceutical company that is developing precision α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, has entered an agreement with the National Isotope Development Center for the long-term supply of parent feedstock radionuclide Th-228 for the manufacturing of the company’s Ra-224/Pb-212 generator, VMT-α-GEN. The agreement provides deliveries from 2021 through 2030.