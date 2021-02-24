New York-based Aicure LLC, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, and Oncobay Clinical, a Tampa, Fla.-based contract research organization specializing in simplification of complex oncology programs, are partnering to provide oncology sponsors with scalable, AI-powered insights to improve patient care and optimize drug development.

Atlanta-based Bioiq Inc. and Assurance Scientific Laboratories, of Birmingham, Ala., are teaming up to bring over-the-counter RT-PCR COVID-19 testing to the market. The at-home test kit can be picked up a retail or employer location, the companies said. The U.S. FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for the direct-to-consumer format, which enables COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic individuals without the need for a prescription.

San Diego-based Carlsmed Inc. said the first Aprevo patient specific spinal surgery was successfully performed at UC San Francisco Medical Center.

Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., of Lenexa, Kan., and Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens Co. reported that the U.S. FDA authorized Crl Rapid Response COVID-19 Saliva Test is now available through Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens.com.

Dealmed Medical Supplies LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y., has entered a licensing agreement with Eastman Kodak Co., of Rochester, N.Y., for the production of infrared thermometers. The thermometers are to be distributed throughout the U.S. and South America.

Rockaway, N.J.-based Electrocore Inc. and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia in Spain reported the completion of patient enrollment in SAVIOR-1, a prospective, randomized, controlled study to assess the effect of noninvasive electrical vagus nerve stimulation on respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., has completed its previously reported acquisition of San Diego-based Biotheranostics Inc. for approximately $230 million, marking its entry in the growing oncology market. Biotheranostics developed and markets two highly differentiated molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers, Breast Cancer Index and Cancertype ID.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., and Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen NV have extended their partnership with a new agreement to develop liquid biopsy-based companion diagnostic products based on next-generation sequencing technology to complement Inovio’s therapies. The initial project in the expanded collaboration focuses on the co-development of a diagnostic test that identifies women who are most likely to benefit from clinical use of VGX-3100, Inovio's immunotherapy to treat advanced cervical dysplasia associated with the human papillomavirus.

Tel Aviv-based Inspiremd Inc., developer of the Cguard embolic prevention system for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, said it has engaged Hart Clinical Consultants, a leading contract research organization, to conduct the clinical trial for its Cguard Carotid stent system in the U.S.

Minnesota Medical Technologies Corp., of Stewartville, Minn., and Mölndal, Sweden-based Wellspect Healthcare, part of U.S.-based Dentsply Sirona Inc., have entered an agreement for the distribution of Minnesota Medical’s fecal incontinence insert throughout Europe. The product, which has been approved for sale in Europe, will be marketed under Wellspect’s Navina brand.

Abu Dhabi-based Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the Weizmann Institute of Science, in Rehovot, Israel, have established the MBZUAI-WIS Joint Program for Artificial Intelligence Research. The new program will promote collaborative initiatives in fundamental AI research and explore AI applications in domains such as health care, genomics and more.

San Diego-based Nuvasive Inc. reported it has acquired Simplify Medical Inc., a privately held company and developer of the Simplify cervical artificial disc for cervical total disc replacement (cTDR). Nuvasive made an upfront payment to Simplify of $150 million at closing, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and agreed to make additional future payments contingent upon milestones related to regulatory approval and net sales from products incorporating the Simplify disc technology. Nuvasive funded the upfront payment at closing using available cash on hand. Dla Piper is serving as Nuvasive's legal counsel. J.P. Morgan is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Simplify, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Johnson Winter & Slattery are serving as its legal counsel.

Occlutech AG, of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, said it has completed patient enrollment in a pilot study to assess the safety and efficacy of its Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) in heart failure patients. The prospective, multicenter, open-label, nonrandomized PRELIEVE study evaluates the results of AFR implantation in patient with heart failure with either preserved ejection fraction or reduced ejection fraction.

Probo Medical LLC, a Fishers, Ind.-based provider of medical imaging equipment and service, reported the acquisition of Imax Medical SA. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Imax is a Nantes, France-based company specializing in the purchasing, sales and logistics of preowned medical diagnostic imaging equipment.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J., launched a new COVID-19 testing service for semi-quantitative serology testing of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The service provides a positive/negative result as well as a numerical result that may provide the basis for assessing relative changes in antibody blood levels. It can also aid in assessing blood levels of antibodies produced to structural proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Spintech Inc., of Bingham Farms, Mich., has acquired medical-imaging research and technology developer Magnetic Resonance Innovations Inc. (also located in Bingham Farms). The company said it plans to rebrand under the name Spintech MRI. Financial details were not reported.

Tokyo-based Terumo Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire all assets of Phoenix-based Health Outcomes Sciences Inc., which specializes in predictive analytics and clinical decision. The acquisition is expected to close in February 2021. Following the close, the Eprism platform will be integrated into Terumo Business Edge, a business unit of Terumo Medical Corp. that provides health care systems with solutions designed to reduce care variation and improve quality metrics.