Barely five and a half years since the company was founded, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has moved its first drug over the finish line, winning FDA approval for interleukin-1 blocker (IL-1) rilonacept to treat recurrent pericarditis and reduce the risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 and older.

It marks the first FDA nod for the rare autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease characterized by recurring inflammation of the pericardium that limits patients’ physical activity and reduces quality of life. But it’s not the first approval for the drug known as Arcalyst, which initially was commercialized by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. following the 2008 approval for the long-term treatment of two cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS). Kiniksa licensed rights to rilonacept in 2017, in what now looks to be a very savvy move – paying a modest $5 million up-front fee for rights to develop the drug in recurrent pericarditis, with another $27.5 million due in regulatory milestones. Upon approval in recurrent pericarditis, the company will commercialize the drug in all its approved indications going forward.

The commercial launch is expected in April, and Kiniksa has been readying launch activities, Ross Moat, vice president and general manager of Arcalyst told BioWorld in an earlier interview. “We've certainly been building out the commercial aspects, across sales, marketing, value and access function, and building the disease awareness.”

Approval, which came a few days ahead of the March 21 PDUFA date, was not surprising. Most analysts had viewed it a likely event, given the strength of data from the phase III Rhapsody trial, which showed that in patients not helped by standard-of-care treatment, rilonacept reduced the risk of recurrent pericarditis events by 96% (p<0.0001).

The study enrolled patients taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, colchicine or corticosteroids, who were put on rilonacept treatment during a run-in period before discontinuing background medications. Median time to treatment response in the study was five days, with a 97% treatment response rate.

Roughly 160,000 cases of pericarditis are reported in the U.S. annually, though most of those patients are successfully treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or colchicine. “But 15% to 30% of those patients come back and have an additional episode,” John Paolini, Kiniksa’s chief medical officer, explained to BioWorld in early March. Each episode begets additional episodes and episodes become more frequent, and then “the issue becomes the cumulative effect of the multiple occurrences, the morbidity of the drugs they’re on to treat it, as well as the interference with their lives because they’re so afraid of the next episode.”

Kiniksa has estimated that about 40,000 patients seek and receive medical treatment for recurrent pericarditis in the U.S., with about 14,000 patients falling into the three subgroups most likely to benefit from rilonacept: patients whose disease is refractory or multiple relapsing and steroid-dependent patients. Rilonacept was granted was granted breakthrough therapy and orphan designations by the FDA.

Under its licensing deal with Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron, Kiniksa gained exclusive rights to rilonacept worldwide, with the exceptions of Israel, Egypt, Turkey and select countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Kiniksa will also take over responsibility for sales and distribution of rilonacept for all approved indications in the U.S. and Japan, evenly splitting profits with Regeneron. In addition to its approval for CAPS – the two disorders, familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and Muckle-Wells syndrome, affect about 300 people in the U.S. – rilonacept added a new indication in December 2020, for use in maintaining remission of deficiency of interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA) in adults and pediatric patients who weigh at least 10 kg, or 22 pounds. An ultra-rare indication, DIRA results in underproduction of IL-1 receptor agonist protein, leading to life-threatening systemic inflammation.

Regeneron posted 2019 sales of Arcalyst totaling about $15 million. Cortellis forecasts indicate sales of the drug could reach $383 million in 2027.

The approval marks a “transformational event for Kiniksa,” said Chairman and CEO Sanj K. Patel, who formed the company along with several other execs from Synageva Biopharma Corp., a company that developed what would become Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), an FDA-approved therapy for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, before being snagged by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an $8.4 billion cash and stock deal.

The company, which is domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda, and has offices in London, San Diego and Lexington, Mass., also has in its pipeline mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting the GM-CSF receptor. It’s in development for the chronic inflammatory disease giant cell arteritis, though the firm has also moved it into a COVID-19 study after research indicated GM-CSF levels could be an indicator of COVID-19 severity. Data from a phase II study in severe COVID-19 are due in the first half of this year.

Kiniksa also has vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting oncostatin M receptor beta, and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit CD40/CD40L interaction for targeting multiple autoimmune indications.

Shares of Kiniksa (NASDAQ:KNSA) closed March 18 at $21.72, though shares were up nearly 14% in after-hours trading.