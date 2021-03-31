If these top-line phase III results were a grade card for 12- to 15-year-olds, they would be on the honor roll: The Pfizer Inc.-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective for the age group and produced robust antibody responses.

The strong data prompted the two companies to say they will ask for permission to bring the younger demographic into the mRNA-based vaccine’s fold. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the breakthrough could mean adolescents could be vaccinated before the school year picks up again in the fall.

The companies said they will submit the results to the FDA and the EMA and ask for an amendment to BNT-162b2’s EUA and the EU’s conditional marketing authorization for Comirnaty (as it’s branded in Europe) to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to be inoculated. As of now, the youngest age for the vaccine is 16.

Data from the pivotal study of 2,260 adolescents in the U.S. with or without previous evidence of a SARS-CoV-2 infection was better than that of an earlier study of 16- to 25-year-old vaccinated participants.

Moderna Inc. is studying a similar age group, with a phase II/III study of mRNA-1273 underway in adolescents has completed enrollment of 3,000 participants earlier in 2021.

The new Pfizer-Biontech data showed no COVID-19 cases were found in the vaccinated group (n=1,131) and 18 cases were found in the placebo group (n=1,129). Immunogenicity data were strong, too. SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers (GMTs) of 1,239.5 were induced in those vaccinated with BNT-162b2 in a subset of the group one month after receiving a second dose. Those data are comparable to the 705.1 GMTs found in a previous study of 16- to 25-year-olds, typically a sore arm, fever and fatigue.

The administration was well-tolerated and side effects were much the same as those found in the earlier 16- to 25-year-old study group.

Now the companies look to an even younger group. Healthy children in a Pfizer-Biontech phase I/II/III trial of BNT-162b2 were dosed last week. The study puts children ages 6 months to 11 years on a two-dose schedule, each dose three weeks apart.

The new data build on March 11 results from Pfizer, Biontech and the Israel Ministry of Health showing real-world evidence demonstrating lower incidence rates of COVID-19 in individuals fully vaccinated with BNT-162b2. The latest analysis from the ministry showed that two weeks after the second dose, vaccine effectiveness was at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, severe/critical disease and death.

That data analysis found unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19.