Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif., has completed its acquisition of Resolution Bioscience Inc., a Kirkland, Wash.-based company developing and commercializing next-generation sequencing-based precision oncology solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

London-based ATMPS Ltd. (advanced therapy medicinal products), a company using blockchain-based vein-to-vein cell orchestration platforms for advanced therapies, and Ori Biotech Ltd., of London, are collaborating on an integrated digital platform for cell and gene therapy developers.

Aural Analytics Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Singapore-based Healint Pte. Ltd. are partnering to embed speech collection and analytics into Healint’s suite of clinical trials and consumer software applications.

Atlanta-based Bioiq Inc., an analytics-driven population health and testing platform, is teaming up with MLU Services Inc., of Athens, Ga., a FEMA partner and provider of temporary medical facilities during national emergencies, to bring mobile units and site-based COVID-19 vaccinations to rural America.

Biostem Technologies Inc., of Pompano Beach, Fla., launched a national sales force expansion aimed at increasing commercialization of its perinatal tissue allografts.

Tustin, Calif.-based Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. and Stockholm-based Raysearch Laboratories AB are expanding their partnership to enable Raysearch’s U.S. salesforce to distribute Canon Medical’s Aquilion Large Bore CT and Celesteion PET/CT products.

Cloud Dx Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y., has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol CDX. The company’s listing is the result of the successful qualifying transaction with Roosevelt Capital Group Inc., which included an oversubscribed brokered private placement of approximately C1.6 million (US$1.3 million).

EBR Systems Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., reported the first successful leadless left bunch branch area pacing implant using its Wise CRT (cardiac resynchronization therapy) system. The procedure was performed at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Grenoble, France.

Fionet Rapid Response Group, a joint venture of Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corp., reached an agreement with Lifelabs LP, all based in Toronto, to deploy the Fionet platform for COVID-19 testing across Canada.

New York-based GBS Inc. and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have received approval from the Harvard Longwood campus IRB to commence a validation study for a rapid SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test.

Paris-based Implicity, a provider of remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, said it has been selected to join the Plug and Play Cleveland accelerator program. The company is one of six startups accepted into the 12-week health program for spring 2021.

Mindmaze Healthcare, of Lausanne, Switzerland, provided an update of its digital neurotherapeutics portfolio. The company is developing AI-powered game-based activities to improve outcomes in stroke, traumatic brain injury, mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, autism spectrum disorders, multiple sclerosis, frailty, pain management, and substance abuse disorder.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Procept Biorobotics Corp. announced that Boston-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Emblemhealth, of New York, now provide coverage for its Aquablation therapy, which uses the Aquabeam robotic system to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia.

San Diego-based Rosalind Inc. partnered with Helixrus Inc. and Geninus Inc., both of Seoul, to bring its Single Cell Analysis services to cancer researchers in Asia. Geninus will combine the Rosalind platform with its Celinus single cell RNA sequencing service and Helixrus will provide support services in Asian markets.

The FDA accepted as complete Houston-based Soliton Inc.’s special 510(k) application submitted on March 31, 2021, for modifications to the Resonic device planned for commercial launch in the second quarter of 2021. The changes include an autoloading cartridge and improved user interface. Resonic removes cellulite and tattoos.

San Francisco-based Surrozen Inc. and Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Princeton, N.J., entered a business combination agreement to create a publicly listed company under the Surrozen name that will be domiciled in Delaware. Surrozen is developing therapeutics that target the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration.

Therabody, the Los Angeles-based developer of the Theragun percussive massage device, said it has acquired Powerdot Inc., the Carlsbad, Calif.-based provider of the Smart Muscle Stimulator. Powerdot’s FDA-cleared class II device uses electrical stimulation to cause muscles to contract and release, increasing blood flow to help improve muscular strength and endurance, shorten recovery times, prevent injury, and temporarily relieve and manage pain. Financial terms were not reported.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and PPD Inc., a Wilmington, N.C.-based provider of clinical research services to the pharma and biotech industry, reported that their boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement under which Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt. This represents a premium of approximately 24% to the unaffected closing price of PPD's common stock on the Nasdaq as of April 13, or 32% to the 60-day volume-weighted average price inclusive of that date. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Vicarious Surgical Inc., a Charlestown, Mass.-based surgical robotics company, and D8 Holdings Corp., a Hong Kong-based special purpose acquisition company, entered a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of this transaction, the combined company will operate as Vicarious Surgical Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RBOT. The transaction is expected to deliver up to $460 million of gross proceeds, including up to $345 million of cash held in D8’s trust account (assuming no redemptions are effected). The transaction is supported by a $115 million private placement of common stock, priced at $10.00 per share, including investment by Becton, Dickinson and Co., new institutional investors and existing investors including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, and Philip Liang’s E15 VC.