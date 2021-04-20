Akers Biosciences Inc., of Thorofare, N.J., said its proposed merger partner, Mymd Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Baltimore, has reached an agreement with a major medical school to conduct a phase II trial to investigate the effectiveness of MYMD-1 to treat immune-mediated depression in patients affected with COVID-19. Mymd believes that this investigator-initiated study is the first of its kind and addresses a significant unmet medical need. In findings published in JAMA Network Open, it was discovered that 52% of individuals who had COVID-19 had an associated moderate to severe major depressive disorder.

Alimera Sciences Inc., of Atlanta, said Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai, acquired an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Alimera’s 0.19-mg fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant, marketed by Alimera as Iluvien, to treat diabetic macular edema and other retina diseases, excluding uveitis, in greater China and other western Pacific countries. Alimera is entitled to receive up to $99 million, including an up-front payment of $10 million and up to $89 million in sales-based milestone payments. Ocumension was granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product under its own brand in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Alimera will serve as exclusive product supplier to Ocumension for commercial sale at a predetermined transfer price. In conjunction with the transaction, Ocumension made a $10 million equity investment in Alimera through a private offering, purchasing about 1.14 million shares of Alimera’s common stock (NASDAQ:ALIM) at approximately $8.73 apiece. Ocumension also agreed to issue 1 million non-transferable warrants granting Alimera the right for four years to subscribe to up to 1 million shares of Ocumension stock at the subscription price of HK$23.88 (US$3.07) per warrant share, subject to certain conditions. On April 14, Alimera shares gained 65 cents, or about 6%, to close at $10.97. Ocumension, which trades on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong as 1477.HK, closed even on April 14 at HKD 19.90 (US$2.56).

Aquavit Holdings LLC, of New York, said it acquired an exclusive license to register, market and commercialize botulinum toxin DTX-021 in the U.S. and Canada. The licensed asset, manufactured by Huons Bio Pharma, a unit of Huons Global Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, was said to show equivalency on glabellar lines and improvement on periorbital rhytids vs. onabotulinumtoxinA (Botox, Abbvie Inc.) when assessed in a phase III trial. Huons is set to receive milestone payments and royalties in addition to an up-front payment, all undisclosed, and become exclusive supplier of the botulinum toxin to Aquavit, which plans to file an IND with the FDA to initiate the U.S. registration process.

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto, said it entered an exclusive worldwide agreement with Telara Pharma SL, of Madrid, Spain, to clinically develop and market cilastatin, a small-molecule drug candidate for treating and preventing acute kidney injury (AKI). Under the terms, Arch secures commercial rights to the patents around the use of cilastatin that it does not already own. The patents held by Arch and Telara are now unified into one clinical development program to be led by Arch. Those patents include method of use claims for the use of cilastatin as a potential drug to prevent AKI from a variety of causes including ischemia-reperfusion injury, sepsis and toxins. Cilastatin is a known small-molecule inhibitor of the enzyme dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) previously developed in the 1980s to prevent the degradation of the antibiotic imipenem in the kidney. In the past, cilastatin was used only as an active ingredient in a dual formulation with imipenem and has yet to be approved or sold as a stand-alone product. The Arch team recently discovered that DPEP-1 is an adhesion receptor of neutrophil recruitment in the lungs, liver and kidneys, a pathway that is targeted by Arch’s lead drug candidate, Metablok (LSALT peptide). Currently, Arch is nearing completion of a phase II trial for Metablok targeting that new pathway in the prevention of acute lung injury and AKI in COVID-19 patients.

Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif., will receive a $5 million milestone payment from its partner, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, for the start of four phase III studies in Japan by Kyowa.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda, said affiliate Altamira Medica Ltd. reported initial data from testing of the nasal spray AM-301 after the start of infection of human nasal epithelium cells with SARS-CoV-2. In saline and vehicle-treated control cultures, SARS-CoV-2 replicated efficiently over four days, resulting in increased viral titer. Daily treatment with AM-301 resulted in a statistically significant deceleration of viral titer growth vs. the controls (p<0.01, linear mixed-effects model). At day four of the experiment, viral titers were 73.7% to 94.5% lower than the controls.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., said the Japanese National Health Insurance System (NHI) approved the addition of Orladeyo (berotralstat) to its drug price list for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema in adults and children 12 and older. Biocryst’s partner, Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, plans to launch Orladeyo in Japan following the NHI drug price listing. The kallikrein inhibitor was approved in February 2021 by Japan’s MHLW. The NHI price listing triggered a $15 million milestone payment from Torii to Biocryst, which also is set to receive tiered royalties ranging from 20% to 40% of Japanese net sales.

Bold Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, reported in vitro research conducted by collaborators at the University of British Columbia and Western University showing that BOLD-100 consistently reduced viral concentrations in multiple COVID-19 variants, including the highly prevalent B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in the U.K. The work confirms and expands upon prior research demonstrating that BOLD-100 has strong antiviral activity against COVID-19 in a range of preclinical in vitro models. BOLD-100 is designed to selectively inhibit stress-induced up-regulation of GRP78, a master chaperone protein that plays a critical role in viral replication.

Centogene NV, of Cambridge, Mass., said it extended its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, to diagnose patients with certain genetic disorders. As part of the agreement, which has been extended until March 2022, Centogene will continue providing access to genetic testing to patients around the world.

Citrine Medicine Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Sinopharm Group, of Beijing, said they partnered to accelerate the commercialization of rare disease drugs in China. The two firms will work together to build a rare disease ecosystem in China and enable the availability of more rare disease therapies to Chinese patients in need. As part of the collaboration, Sinopharm will support Citrine in building a supply chain and securing distribution channels for delivering rare disease therapies.

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash., said it executed an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with local company Chiral Pharma Corp. to supply up to 200,000 vials of leronlimab to critically ill COVID-19 patients in the Philippines under CSP authorizations. The agreement will accelerate the delivery of leronlimab upon an expanded authorization under CSP. Terms were not disclosed.

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, started preclinical work on its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2 variants. The candidates were licensed from the University of British Columbia in November 2020.

Gigagen Inc., of South San Francisco, a subsidiary of Grifols, said research published in Nature Biotechnology describes its technology for production of a class of antibody drug called recombinant hyperimmune globulins, which include COVID-19 therapy GIGA-2050. The article demonstrates that GIGA-2050 comprises more than 12,000 antibodies against natural SARS CoV-2 variants. Additionally, the publication shows proofs-of-concept for other polyclonal drugs, including a Zika hyperimmune, a high-potency spike-in intravenous immunoglobulin-mixture for primary immune deficiency and a recombinant version of ATG for transplant tolerance. The data also demonstrate the drugs can be produced with exceptionally high batch-to-batch consistency.

Hyundai Bioscience Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, said its major shareholder biotech company, Cnpharm, reported preclinical data showing its COVID-19 candidate, Poly-COV01, could sustain an effective concentration in the blood that inhibits virus activity by 100% (IC100) for more than 24 hours. In an experiment conducted on animals at Knotus, its nonclinical CRO, when 2 mg/kg of Poly-COV01 was administered, the concentration of IC100 or higher was maintained in the blood for more than 24 hours, and it was confirmed that the drug in the delivery system was continuously released during that time.

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, said it received a AU$1.155 million (US$893,603) cash rebate from the Australian Federal Government’s R&D tax incentive program. The cash rebate provided in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the 2020 fiscal year, mainly related to the company’s TACTI-mel and TACTI-002 clinical study using its lead compound eftilagimod alpha, conducted in Australia. Immutep will apply the funding toward furthering its current active clinical trial programs for eftilagimod alpha, a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein, which is being explored for use in cancer and infectious disease.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., said brilacidin, its defensin-mimetic drug candidate, was featured in George Mason University’s science series Rising to the National and International COVID-19 Challenge. The company’s ongoing research assessing brilacidin’s broad-spectrum antiviral potential and preliminary in vitro data showed that brilacidin potently inhibits both coronaviruses and alphaviruses, according to Innovation.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney, said it entered a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement and a master services agreement with Evotec SE, of Hamburg, Germany, for EVT-801, a small-molecule oncology drug candidate. Kazia expects to launch a phase I trial of EVT-801 in 2021. Under the terms, Kazia gets exclusive global rights in exchange for an up-front fee of €1 million (US$1.2 million), contingent milestones of up to €308 million related to achievement of clinical, regulatory and commercial outcomes over the lifetime of the drug, and a tiered single-digit royalty on net sales.

Nkgen Biotech Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, expanded their clinical trial and supply agreement to test Nkgen’s autologous natural killer cells, SNK-01, in combination with either gemcitabine/carboplatin or gemcitabine/carboplatin plus Merck’s Erbitux (cetuximab) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer that has progressed after prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy. Nkmax will sponsor the phase I/IIa trial, and Merck will supply Erbitux for the study.

Peptron Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, and Qilu Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Jinan, China, said they entered an exclusive licensing agreement for the manufacturing, development and commercialization of Peptron's PAb-001-ADC, an antibody-drug conjugate product containing the anti-MUC1 monoclonal antibody PAb-001, effective as of March 26, 2021. Under the terms, Peptron grants Qilu an exclusive global right and license to develop, manufacture, sell and commercialize PAb-001-ADC for the treatment of cancers. The drug is entering IND-enabling studies and has potential in multiple solid and hematological malignancies.

Prestige Biopharma Ltd., of Singapore, and Pharmapark LLC, of Moscow, said they entered a binding agreement for the exclusive partnership and supply for the commercialization of Prestige Biopharma's bevacizumab biosimilar (HD-204) in the Russian Federation. HD-204 is in phase III development. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Prestige Biopharma will assume responsibility for product commercial supply out of its manufacturing facilities in Osong, Korea, while Pharmapark will be responsible for local registration, sales and marketing in the Russian Federation, with the option to manufacture the product in the Russian Federation in line with the Russian import substitution strategy.

Proteona Pte Ltd., of Singapore, said results from a long-term collaboration with researchers at the German Cancer Research Center and its National Center for Tumor Diseases to develop and characterize an innovative non-integrating CAR T vector system were published in Science Advances. Work characterized the novel CAR T cells using Proteona’s Escape CAR T assay, a single-cell multi-omics product designed for in-depth characterization of CAR T-cell therapy products and patient samples, and showed how single-cell multi-omics can pick up variations with important biological and clinical implications, adding precision and control to cell therapy development and manufacturing.

Rubryc Therapeutics Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., and Zai Labs Inc., of Shanghai, are collaborating to use Rubryc’s meso-scale engineered molecules platform to identify monoclonal antibodies that bind an undisclosed oncology target. Zai Labs has an option to license any products that result from the project. Rubryc will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and is eligible to receive future research, development and commercialization milestone payments for each candidate, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales of each product.

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow, GL Rapha Co. Ltd., of South Korea, and Isu Abxis, a subsidiary of Isu Group, signed an agreement for technology transfer and production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Korea. In February, GL Rapha completed organizing the consortium for production of Sputnik V in Korea, including eight pharmaceutical companies. The pilot production of the vaccine at the facility of Isu Abxis, located in Yong-In, is expected to begin at the end of April 2021.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc., of Montreal, said it completed a maximum tolerated dose study of its PLpro inhibitor in mice The results fall within the optimum range for use in humans, the company said. Next, Sunshine Biopharma said it will use the test dose indicated by those results to conduct the efficacy studies in hACE2-transgenic mice. PLpro is a protease present only in SARS coronaviruses and is involved in shutting down the host innate immune system, which leads to greater morbidity.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of Chatham, N.J., said it entered an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for an antiviral inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, TNX-3500 (sangivamycin, formerly OYA1), for treating COVID-19 and potentially other viral disorders. The active ingredient of TNX-3500 has been studied for safety in humans in prior studies on cancer patients at the U.S. National Cancer Institute. TNX-3500 has shown strong dose-dependent antiviral activity against live SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture infectivity studies, the company said. TNX-3500 was demonstrated to be approximately 65 times more potent in head-to-head comparisons at inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 than remdesivir, the active ingredient of Veklury (Gilead Sciences Inc.). In addition, combining TNX-3500 and remdesivir has demonstrated additive activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture infectivity studies, the company said.

Results of an animal study from Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Berwyn, Pa., showed that MMS-019, its antiviral product candidate for treating respiratory viruses, inhibited viral replication in the nasal passages. MMS-019 is high-density molecular masking spray the company is developing as an antiviral barrier. Virpax said it intends for the formulation to be delivered using a preassembled device and cartridge to propel the formulation into the nose. The animal study model included transgenic mice expressing the human ACE2 protein under the human cytokeratin 18 promoter, a type of protein found on epithelial cells, inside and outside of the body. Each experimental group consisted of 10 animals with 14 animals in the control group. MMS-019 was administered once daily intranasally in the treatment group, and the control group received remdesivir intramuscularly. Initially, the animals were infected intranasally with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.