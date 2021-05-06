Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp., of Gainesville, Fla. AGTC-501 Adeno-associated virus-based gene X-linked retinitis pigmentosa At 12 months, patients in groups 5 and 6 of the phase I/II study who met the inclusion criteria for the Skyline and Vista trials had a 50% response rate, defined as at least a 7 decibel improvement in at least 5 loci; 2 of 3 patients in group 4 were responders, which lasted 24 months

Nervgen Pharma Corp, of Vancouver, British Columbia NVG-291 Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor Nerve damage Dosed first healthy volunteer in the study consisting of a single ascending-dose portion in females and a multiple ascending-dose portion in postmenopausal females; primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of NVG-291

Peptomyc SL, of Barcelona OMO-103 Anti-MYC Advanced solid tumors Treated first of up to 74 patients in the phase I/II study testing the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of OMO-103

Revelation Biosciences Inc., of San Diego REVTx-99 Stimulates the innate immune system via TLR4 Respiratory viral infection prophylaxis All doses of REVTx-99 were well-tolerated with no significant or serious adverse events in the healthy volunteers; the combined 50-μg and 100-μg dose groups increased intranasal interferon-induced protein-10 levels by 13 times compared to a 1.5-fold change for the placebo group (p=0.03)

Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp., of Boston Elamipretide Mitochondria-targeted compound Non-central geographic atrophy and high risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration Post-hoc analysis of the phase I Reclaim study showed improvements from baseline in low light visual acuity were significantly correlated to baseline assessments of mitochondrial health in the ellipsoid zone

Phase II

Altavant Sciences Inc., of Cary, N.C. Rodatristat ethyl Direct and reversible tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor Pulmonary arterial hypertension Started the 90-patient Elevate 2 study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and the percent change from baseline of pulmonary vascular resistance; secondary efficacy endpoints include change in 5-HIAA, change in validated PAH scales and change in 6-minute walk test

Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco CK-3773274 Cardiac myosin inhibitor Symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy First site activated in the Redwood-HCM open-label extension study; primary endpoints are the incidence of adverse events and of left ventricular ejection fraction <50%; secondary endpoints include measures of the long-term effects of CK-274 on left ventricular outflow tract gradient and assessments of steady-state pharmacokinetics

Follicum AB, of Lund, Sweden FOL-005 Tissue repairing peptide Alopecia At the highest dose of FOL-005 studied, hair growth increased by 6.6 hair/cm2 compared to 5.6 hair/cm2 in the placebo group (p=0.83)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J. CRV-431 Cyclophilins inhibitor Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Completed enrollment in the 225-mg dosing cohort of the phase IIa Ambition study

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) Anti-CD19 B-cell depleting humanized monoclonal antibody Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Data from the phase II/III N-Momentum study published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation showed Uplizna reduced the risk of 3-month EDSS-confirmed disability progression compared to placebo (p=0.0390); in a separate analysis published in the Annals of Neurology , attack-related increases in serum glial fibrillary acidic protein increased 20.2 times over baseline for patients taking placebo and 1.1 times for patients taking Uplizna

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273; mRNA-1273.351 COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Single 50-µg dose of either vaccine, given as booster, increased neutralizing antibody titer responses against SARS-CoV-2 and B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil) variants; booster dose of strain-matched mRNA-1273.351 achieved higher neutralizing antibody titers against B.1.351 variant than booster dose of mRNA-1273, with higher mean GMT levels at 15 days (1,400 vs. 864, respectively)

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics AG, of Zug, Switzerland Sonelokinab IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor Psoriasis The Lancet published phase IIb data showing clinical benefit in people with moderate to severe disease; PASI 100 achieved in up to 57% of participants at week 24, with sustained responses over 52 weeks

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 The New England Journal of Medicine published initial primary analysis of data from phase IIb study in South Africa that met primary endpoint, showing overall efficacy of 49% against B.1.351 variant (South Africa) and 60% among healthy adults without HIV

Surface Ophthalmics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif. SURF-100 (mycophenolate sodium + betamethasone sodium phosphate in Klarity vehicle) Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor Chronic dry eye disease 50% of participants enrolled and randomized; study on track to report top-line results in first quarter of 2022

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario Qixleef (dronabinol + cannabidiol) Cannabinoid receptor agonist Pain Crossover comparison Reborn1 study initiated to evaluate inhaled drug formulation vs. immediate-release oral morphine sulfate in 20 people with pain from cancer

Phase III

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hayward, Calif. Dsuvia (sufentanil) Opioid analgesic Pain associated with hip or knee replacement Plans to run an investigator-initiated study comparing Dsuvia to standard of care in 100 patients undergoing same-day hip or knee joint replacement; primary endpoint is length of stay in the hospital; secondary endpoints include average total morphine milligram equivalents dosed per patient, ability to complete physical therapy prior to discharge from the postanesthesia care unit and overall cost of the stay

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif. ARQ-151 (roflumilast topical cream) PDE4 inhibitor Plaque psoriasis Presented data from pivotal DERMIS-1 and -2 trials, which met primary efficacy endpoint of IGA success at 8 weeks for 0.3% dose vs. vehicle (DERMIS-1: 42.4% vs. 6.1%; DERMIS-2: 37.5% vs. 6.9%, respectively, p<0.001 for both)

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 Data from Live-Air trial, published on preprint server medRxiv , showed survival without need for ventilator increased by 54% to 90% over treatment with remdesivir and/or corticosteroids in people newly hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

Isofol Medical AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden Arfolitixorin Folate receptor antagonist Colorectal cancer Agent study in people with first-line metastatic disease completed recruitment of 56 Japanese participants to meet PMDA regulatory requirements; top-line results for full study expected in first half of 2022

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Devon, Pa. Zygel (cannabidiol transdermal gel) Cannabinoid CB2 receptor modulator Fragile X syndrome Following FDA guidance, confirmatory pivotal Reconnect trial will enroll about 200 children and adolescents, including about 160 with complete methylation and about 40 with partial methylation of FMR1 gene; primary endpoint will be change in Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific Social Avoidance subscale in those with complete methylation of FMR1 gene; trial expected to begin in third quarter of 2021