|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corp., of Gainesville, Fla.
|AGTC-501
|Adeno-associated virus-based gene
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa
|At 12 months, patients in groups 5 and 6 of the phase I/II study who met the inclusion criteria for the Skyline and Vista trials had a 50% response rate, defined as at least a 7 decibel improvement in at least 5 loci; 2 of 3 patients in group 4 were responders, which lasted 24 months
|Nervgen Pharma Corp, of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NVG-291
|Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor
|Nerve damage
|Dosed first healthy volunteer in the study consisting of a single ascending-dose portion in females and a multiple ascending-dose portion in postmenopausal females; primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of NVG-291
|Peptomyc SL, of Barcelona
|OMO-103
|Anti-MYC
|Advanced solid tumors
|Treated first of up to 74 patients in the phase I/II study testing the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of OMO-103
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|REVTx-99
|Stimulates the innate immune system via TLR4
|Respiratory viral infection prophylaxis
|All doses of REVTx-99 were well-tolerated with no significant or serious adverse events in the healthy volunteers; the combined 50-μg and 100-μg dose groups increased intranasal interferon-induced protein-10 levels by 13 times compared to a 1.5-fold change for the placebo group (p=0.03)
|Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp., of Boston
|Elamipretide
|Mitochondria-targeted compound
|Non-central geographic atrophy and high risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration
|Post-hoc analysis of the phase I Reclaim study showed improvements from baseline in low light visual acuity were significantly correlated to baseline assessments of mitochondrial health in the ellipsoid zone
|Phase II
|Altavant Sciences Inc., of Cary, N.C.
|Rodatristat ethyl
|Direct and reversible tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Started the 90-patient Elevate 2 study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and the percent change from baseline of pulmonary vascular resistance; secondary efficacy endpoints include change in 5-HIAA, change in validated PAH scales and change in 6-minute walk test
|Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|CK-3773274
|Cardiac myosin inhibitor
|Symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|First site activated in the Redwood-HCM open-label extension study; primary endpoints are the incidence of adverse events and of left ventricular ejection fraction <50%; secondary endpoints include measures of the long-term effects of CK-274 on left ventricular outflow tract gradient and assessments of steady-state pharmacokinetics
|Follicum AB, of Lund, Sweden
|FOL-005
|Tissue repairing peptide
|Alopecia
|At the highest dose of FOL-005 studied, hair growth increased by 6.6 hair/cm2 compared to 5.6 hair/cm2 in the placebo group (p=0.83)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J.
|CRV-431
|Cyclophilins inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Completed enrollment in the 225-mg dosing cohort of the phase IIa Ambition study
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon)
|Anti-CD19 B-cell depleting humanized monoclonal antibody
|Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Data from the phase II/III N-Momentum study published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation showed Uplizna reduced the risk of 3-month EDSS-confirmed disability progression compared to placebo (p=0.0390); in a separate analysis published in the Annals of Neurology, attack-related increases in serum glial fibrillary acidic protein increased 20.2 times over baseline for patients taking placebo and 1.1 times for patients taking Uplizna
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273; mRNA-1273.351
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Single 50-µg dose of either vaccine, given as booster, increased neutralizing antibody titer responses against SARS-CoV-2 and B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil) variants; booster dose of strain-matched mRNA-1273.351 achieved higher neutralizing antibody titers against B.1.351 variant than booster dose of mRNA-1273, with higher mean GMT levels at 15 days (1,400 vs. 864, respectively)
|Moonlake Immunotherapeutics AG, of Zug, Switzerland
|Sonelokinab
|IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor
|Psoriasis
|The Lancet published phase IIb data showing clinical benefit in people with moderate to severe disease; PASI 100 achieved in up to 57% of participants at week 24, with sustained responses over 52 weeks
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|The New England Journal of Medicine published initial primary analysis of data from phase IIb study in South Africa that met primary endpoint, showing overall efficacy of 49% against B.1.351 variant (South Africa) and 60% among healthy adults without HIV
|Surface Ophthalmics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif.
|SURF-100 (mycophenolate sodium + betamethasone sodium phosphate in Klarity vehicle)
|Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|Chronic dry eye disease
|50% of participants enrolled and randomized; study on track to report top-line results in first quarter of 2022
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario
|Qixleef (dronabinol + cannabidiol)
|Cannabinoid receptor agonist
|Pain
|Crossover comparison Reborn1 study initiated to evaluate inhaled drug formulation vs. immediate-release oral morphine sulfate in 20 people with pain from cancer
|Phase III
|Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hayward, Calif.
|Dsuvia (sufentanil)
|Opioid analgesic
|Pain associated with hip or knee replacement
|Plans to run an investigator-initiated study comparing Dsuvia to standard of care in 100 patients undergoing same-day hip or knee joint replacement; primary endpoint is length of stay in the hospital; secondary endpoints include average total morphine milligram equivalents dosed per patient, ability to complete physical therapy prior to discharge from the postanesthesia care unit and overall cost of the stay
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151 (roflumilast topical cream)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Plaque psoriasis
|Presented data from pivotal DERMIS-1 and -2 trials, which met primary efficacy endpoint of IGA success at 8 weeks for 0.3% dose vs. vehicle (DERMIS-1: 42.4% vs. 6.1%; DERMIS-2: 37.5% vs. 6.9%, respectively, p<0.001 for both)
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Data from Live-Air trial, published on preprint server medRxiv, showed survival without need for ventilator increased by 54% to 90% over treatment with remdesivir and/or corticosteroids in people newly hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia
|Isofol Medical AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden
|Arfolitixorin
|Folate receptor antagonist
|Colorectal cancer
|Agent study in people with first-line metastatic disease completed recruitment of 56 Japanese participants to meet PMDA regulatory requirements; top-line results for full study expected in first half of 2022
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Devon, Pa.
|Zygel (cannabidiol transdermal gel)
|Cannabinoid CB2 receptor modulator
|Fragile X syndrome
|Following FDA guidance, confirmatory pivotal Reconnect trial will enroll about 200 children and adolescents, including about 160 with complete methylation and about 40 with partial methylation of FMR1 gene; primary endpoint will be change in Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific Social Avoidance subscale in those with complete methylation of FMR1 gene; trial expected to begin in third quarter of 2021
Notes
