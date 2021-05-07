Becton Dickinson and Co. (BD) has decided to spin off its diabetes care business, after nearly a century growing a broad portfolio of insulin injection devices. The transaction, which will result in a publicly traded company, tentatively dubbed Newco, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

The decision to separate out the diabetes business is part of an ongoing strategy to stimulate growth and make a bigger impact on customers and patients by focusing on the company’s core portfolio in the medical, life sciences and interventional segments.

In 2020, the diabetes business generated revenue of 1.1 billion, nearly half of that outside the U.S., including 17% from emerging markets. Newco will have offices in New Jersey and Massachusetts, with manufacturing sites in the U.S., Ireland and China. Devdatt Kurdikar, worldwide president of BD Diabetes Care, will be CEO of the independent company. Jacob Elguicze, who recently joined BD from Teleflex Inc., will serve as its CFO.

“As a standalone public company, we believe Newco will be better positioned to leverage its leadership position in insulin delivery to advance vital, innovative solutions to the large and growing number of people living with diabetes worldwide,” said Tom Polen, BD’s chairman, president and CEO.

The news coincided with BD’s release of its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

Strengthens growth projections

During a Thursday earnings call, Polen said the planned spinoff should strengthen BD’s mid-single-digit revenue and double-digit return to growth profile.

“We are progressing well against our simplification initiatives, which are focused on reducing complexity, enhancing our product quality, refining our customer experience and improving cost efficiencies,” he said. “Our recode initiatives are progressing on track to generate savings of $300 million by the end of FY ’24.”

SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter predicted that investors will react positively to the decision as it allows BD to strengthen its growth profile through greater investment focus on core businesses (ex-diabetes) and high-growth opportunities.”

Alex Morozov, of Morningstar, offered a more measured assessment, calling the spinoff – representing about 6% of total sales – a less than remarkable development.

Despite being a market leader and churning out 8 billion devices a year, the diabetes business “has also been a drag on overall growth for a number of years,” she wrote. “BD touts the spin as an opportunity for this business to reinvest in innovations an acquisitions; we see it as a way of boosting the overall growth profile.”

Kurdikar stressed that injection devices, such as pen needles and syringes, are likely to remain a key part of diabetes treatment worldwide for the foreseeable future, and said Newco aims to capitalize on that trend.

At the same time, “we’ll also look to invest in novel insulin technologies, including our internal type 2 patch technologies,” he said. “We also plan to supplement our internal R&D product development efforts more broadly and accelerate our growth profile through strategic M&A to broaden our product offerings and enter adjacencies on new growth categories.”

Q2 results

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Lakes, N.J.-based BD reported profits of $299 million, or 94¢ per share, up 15.4% from the same period the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 25.1% to $3.19, beating the street estimate of $3.04.

Resurgences in COVID-19 infections unfavorably impacted the interventional segment, where a decline in medical procedures and hospital utilization affected the surgery and peripheral interventional units. Overall, the segment had worldwide revenue of $1.0 billion, up 2.1% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenue for the medical segment increased 7.4% year over year to $2.3 billion and reflected strong growth in the medication delivery solutions (MDS) and pharmaceutical systems units. MDS growth benefited from global sales of syringes relating to COVID-19 vaccination efforts and U.S. sales of catheters and medical delivery devices, the company said.

In life sciences, global revenue was $1.6 billion, up 42.5% from the same period last year. The uptick was primarily fueled by the integrated diagnostic solutions unit’s sales related to COVDI-19 testing of $480 million, including $290 million from the BD Veritor Plus system.

Pointing to recent milestones, Polen said BD has applied to FDA for a new clearance for its recall-wracked Alaris pump, which has been plagued by software and hardware problems. The 510(k) submission is intended to bring the file up to date for all changes to the pump since the prior 510(k) was cleared, including a new version of the Alaris system software that will provide clinical, operational and cybersecurity updates.

The company also received FDA clearance of its Pristine long-term hemodialysis catheter and FDA emergency use authorizations for the Veritor Plus System rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 screening and the BD Max system to detect both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B, among other highlights.

BD reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 guidance of 12% to 14% full-year revenue growth on a reported basis. EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $12.85, representing year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.

Wells Fargo’s Larry Biegelsen thinks BD is well-positioned to meet its fiscal 2021 targets. “The health of the core business is improving (LSD-MSD growth expected) and the COVID-19 testing franchise is boosting the corporate wide organize revenue performance,” he wrote. “Headwinds for FY’21 include the pandemic, Alaris pump mediation FDA review process (clearance potentially in F’22) and China value-based procurement.”