LONDON – Initial results from the U.K. randomized trial assessing mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules show there is a significant increase in systemic side effects with one dose of Astrazeneca plc’s and one of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s vaccines (in either order), compared to receiving two doses of the same vaccine.

“Both of the mixed schedules cause more symptoms compared to two of the same,” said Matthew Snape, associated professor of pediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford University, who is lead investigator for the Com-Cov study.

That applies across all symptoms, including fatigue, chills, fevers and headaches. “If [given] Astrazeneca for the first and second doses, 12% [of participants] suffered chills. If given Astrazeneca first and a second dose of Pfizer, 38% had chills. These are real differences,” Snape said.

Most of the side effects were classed as mild, as self-reported by the trial participants, who were blinded to which second dose they received. However, there also was an increase in moderate severity symptoms.

Writing in The Lancet, Snape and colleagues say all adverse reactions were short-lived and there were no new safety issues that did not occur in clinical trials of two doses of the same vaccine.

The degree of reactogenicity and symptoms suffered was “largely similar” whichever order the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines were administered. “Regardless of the schedule, most people don’t get symptoms. Of those that do, they are mostly mild,” said Snape.

However, Snape noted, the trial involved only people ages 50 and over. There is a possibility reactions may be more prevalent in younger age groups, he said.

Data on the impact of mixed schedules on immunogenicity are due in a few weeks. It should not be inferred that the increased systemic symptoms seen with mixed schedules will read across to stronger immune responses, according to Snape. There is no evidence that reactogenicity correlates to immunogenicity, he said.

The main aim of Com-Cov is to compare immune responses to mixed dosing against the approved schedules of two doses of the same vaccine. The reactogenicity data are being published in advance because a number of countries, including France, Canada, Denmark and Sweden have said people who received a first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine should not receive the second because of the risk that has emerged of cerebral sinus venous thrombosis and other serious thromboses.

However, this switch to mixed dosing is being done in the absence of any data showing mixing and matching vaccines will be safe and effective. “It is important that we inform people about these data, especially as these mixed dose schedules are being considered in several countries,” said Snape. Although the side effects seen are not serious, they could increase absences from work and that should be borne in mind when planning vaccination of health care workers, he said.

There also is significant international interest in using mix and match schedules to mitigate against supply shocks or shortages that could reduce the speed of vaccine rollout.

Com-Cov is comparing all prime and boost permutations of Pfizer and Astrazeneca’s vaccines at both 28 days and 12 week intervals. This first cut of data applies to people who were dosed four weeks apart. The trial also has been expanded to assess the effect of using Moderna Inc.’s and Novavax Inc.’s vaccines as the second dose.

Other studies in the U.K. will look at administration of third, booster, doses later in the year to maintain immunity and at the co-administration of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

Extended dosing interval

The U.K. went out on a limb in deciding to try and maximize the public health benefits of limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines by administering two doses 12 weeks apart, rather than three or four weeks apart, as assessed in the clinical trials.

The strategy has been effective. Now, a large-scale U.S. modeling study has shown administering Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines 12 weeks apart could reduce deaths by up to 20%, compared to the approved schedules.

Using a simulation model based on a sample population of 100,000 U.S. adults, the researchers at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, ran a series of scenarios, including varying levels of efficacy of a single dose of vaccine and different rates of administration of vaccines.

For a first dose efficacy of 80% and a daily vaccination rate of 0.1% of the population, a 12-week interval between doses resulted in 402 deaths per 100,000, compared to 442 deaths when two doses were administered four weeks apart, according to the research, which is published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Across all the scenarios assessed in the model, the delayed second dose strategy was optimal for vaccine efficacies at or above 80% for the first dose (as is the case for Pfizer and Moderna’s products), and vaccination rates at or below 0.3% of the population per day.

That low vaccination rate currently applies to most countries. Given this, delaying the second dose worldwide will be a quicker route to controlling COVID-19, the researchers said. The findings also are important in the context of trying to pre-empt the evolution of vaccine escape mutants, since the more viral replication there is, the more likely this is to happen, Thomas Kingsley, assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic and colleagues noted in the BMJ paper.