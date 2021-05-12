Biopharma startups seeking a mix of financial, strategic and operational support gained a new option May 12 with the announcement of Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II from Perceptive Advisors LLC. The fund, expected to lead series A financings in the range of $20 million to $40 million closed with $515 million in capital commitments. It's led by portfolio manager and CEO Chris Garabedian, who also serves as chairman and CEO of Xontogeny LLC, a Boston-based accelerator.

The primary goal of PXV Funds' series A and potential subsequent series B financings will be advancing products and technologies from preclinical stages through early clinical development and the generation of proof-of-concept data in patients.

The closing arrives less than two years after the December 2019 closing of the inaugural PXV Fund I, which launched the early stage venture fund strategy at Perceptive, a health care-focused investment manager with nearly $9.5 billion under management. Investors in the new fund included those from the first fund as well as new asset managers, endowments, foundations, family offices and individuals.

Chris Garabedian, CEO, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and the Xontogeny accelerator

High interest in the oversubscribed fund evidenced a wave of excitement about what Garabedian noted has been a bull run for biotech IPOs and company valuations. That trend and its attendant attraction of new crossover investors to support pre-IPO private rounds also attracts more interest in early stage companies "because there's a faster path to taking a company public," even without clinical data, he told BioWorld.

Also helpful, no doubt, were two liquidity events for PXV Fund I, the February IPO of Blacksburg, Va.-based Landos Biopharma Inc. and the acquisition of PXV-backed Quellis Biosciences Inc. by Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January. Those deals not only gave the fund some additional credibility with potential investors, but also appear to have helped build a robust flow of potential deals, with about 150 out of around 2,000 the company has reviewed in active diligence, Garabedian said.

Priming the pump for those future series A investments, Boston-based accelerator Xontogeny LLC on Wednesday unveiled five of its latest portfolio companies, all of which have received seed investment through the fund.

The newest companies receiving support from Xontogeny are:

Nephraegis Therapeutics Inc., a Lake Forest, Ill.-based company developing a compound to prevent acute kidney injury following surgical procedures;

Nephrodi Therapeutics Inc., a Philadelphia-based company developing an AMPK activator for the treatment of the congenital rare disease of nephrogenic diabetes insipidus;

Peroxitech Therapeutics Inc., another Philadelphia-based company developing a PRDX6 inhibitory peptide-2 candidate for the treatment of acute lung injury;

Shifa Biomedical Corp., a Malvern, Pa.-based drug company developing an oral small-molecule PCSK9 inhibitor;

Tellus Therapeutics Inc., a Durham, N.C.-based company developing an oxysterol derivative synthesized from the cholesterol found in human breast milk for the prevention and treatment of white matter brain injury in preterm neonates.

A growing number of investor-backed, asset-centric models have arisen in recent years with designs on capturing early stage projects as they emerge from both the halls of academia, affiliated research institutes, and even big pharma companies that have set aside promising assets amid strategic reprioritizations. But while many of the biggest funds are chasing the perceived whitespaces of little-explored modalities or unmet medical needs, Garabedian said Xontogeny is focused primarily on identifying the best opportunities based on the preclinical translational data.

With decades of successful drug development experience collectively, its team offers the companies it seeds a "shadow management" team that can help design a strong clinical program, he said. "Where we can play an active role, we can be collaborative, and then the hope is that when [a company is] ready for a series A, that we can invest more money, when we've de-risked the company and created some more value for that entrepreneur."