Guangzhou, China-based Burning Rock Biotech Ltd., a company focused on the application of next-generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology, said it will be included in the MSCI China Index, effective after the U.S. market close on May 27.

Westport, Conn.-based Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. said that it has acquired the assets of Irvine, Calif.-based Hhc Preferred LLC, which include a noninvasive device that is used to obtain nipple aspirate fluid (NAF). Cyduct expects to modify the Halo NAF acquisition system, significantly improving yield rates previously achieved, forming the front end of its approach to providing proteomic analysis for early identification of known biomarkers associated with breast cancer risk. NAF extracted from the mammary ducts, where nearly all breast cancer originates, provides essentially a mirror image of the microenvironment of the breast.

Boston-based Datarobot unveiled its AI for Health Incubator, a new initiative that invites entrepreneurs, companies, institutions, colleges and universities, and nonprofits to develop and deploy novel solutions for the health and health care market. Datarobot’s AI for Health Incubator will provide pro-bono access to the Datarobot platform and hands-on support from its customer success teams. Interested organizations can apply now through June 11. The selected organization will receive one year of access to the Datarobot enterprise artificial intelligence platform and six months of hands-on support from its customer success teams.

Dublin-based Ers Genomics Ltd. and Piscataway, N.J.-based Genscript Biotech Corp. reported a non-exclusive license agreement granting Genscript access to Ers Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. The Ers Genomics license will help further strengthen the Genscript CRISPR portfolio, from providing synthetic sgRNAs, gRNA plasmids, gRNA libraries, to cell line engineering services. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA Inc., of Lexington, Mass., and Irvine, Calif.-based Helio Health Inc. are collaborating to provide a blood-based assay that can help with the earlier detection of liver cancer. Through this relationship, Helio’s DNA methylation and biomarker-based blood test technology, the Helioliver test, will leverage Fujifilm’s FDA-cleared μTASWako i30 immunological test system for liver cancer biomarkers.

Galaxy Medical Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., and Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., of Shinagawa-Ku, Japan, have forged an exclusive distribution agreement for the Alpha1 ablation catheter in the U.S., developed by Japan Lifeline for use with the Galaxy Centauri pulsed electric field (PEF) system. Under the terms of the agreement, Galaxy will pursue FDA approval for Alpha1 in support of eventual commercialization of the Centauri PEF system.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Flagship Biosciences Inc., of Westminster, Colo., said they have developed an image analysis RNAscope assay that is being used successfully for prospective patient enrollment in a clinical trial. To the companies’ knowledge, this is the first example of an RNAscope assay using a digital image analysis solution for patient enrollment.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Lucira Health Inc. said its Lucira Check It COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon.com in the U.S. The FDA emergency use authorized, single-use, at-home self-test is available for $55 and provides results in 30 minutes or less.

New England Biolabs Inc. (NEB), of Ipswich, Mass., has entered an agreement to acquire Fluorogenics Ltd., a lypolization R&D service company based in Salisbury, U.K. Under the terms of the agreement, Fluorogenics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of NEB. Financial details were not disclosed.

Nuclera Nucleic Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., acquired Billerica, Mass.-based E Ink Corp.’s digital microfluidics unit, which will be part of Nuclera’s U.S. subsidiary.

Pmb-Alcen, of Peynier, France, and the French Commission for Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies installed the Imigine automated radiopharmaceutical production system at Frederic Joliot Hospital in Orsay, France, to improve access to disease-specific radiopharmaceuticals for personalized molecular imaging.

Cambridge, U.K.-based Sagentia Innovation’s research and development center gained ISO 13485 accreditation for medical device manufacture.

Sientra Inc., of Santa Barbara, Calif., agreed to sell its Miradry business to Philadelphia-based 1315 Capital LLC, a health care investment firm, as part of Sientra’s strategy to focus on its breast products business.

Paris-based Tilak Healthcare SAS launched a U.S. pilot program for its Odysight medical vision monitoring app in partnership with Basel-based Novartis International AG.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc., of King of Prussia, Pa., has begun shipping product as part of a pilot program with the government of Bermuda, which will sell the company’s Ihelp devices through a local dealer network.