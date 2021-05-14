LONDON – Delaying the second dose of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases the antibody response in people ages 80 to 99, compared to the approved schedule of two doses three weeks apart, according to the latest data from the U.K. coronavirus immunology consortium.

Extending the second dose interval to 12 weeks increased the peak SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific antibody response 3.5-fold, compared to that seen in older people who had their second vaccination at three weeks.

This is the first study in any age group to directly compare the immune response elicited with the approved three-week schedule against the response to the 12-week interval that the U.K. adopted to allow a higher percentage of the population to receive one vaccine dose quicker.

The picture in terms of what the optimal dosing schedule is for promoting cellular immunity is more mixed. While 60% of the three-week interval group had a confirmed T-cell response two to three weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, only 8% of the 12-week interval group had a confirmed T-cell response at the same time point (that is, five to six weeks into the dosing schedule, after receiving only one dose of vaccine).

However, at weeks 13 to 14, only 15% in the three-week dose interval (then eight to nine weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine) had a confirmed T-cell response, while 31% of the 12-week dose schedule had a confirmed T-cell response.

The significance of the T-cell readings in terms of protection from COVID-19 infection is not understood. In both the three-week and 12-week interval cohorts, the T-cell response was lower than reported in younger age groups, implying the lower readings may reflect immunosenescence. In addition, the assay used in the study measured only one aspect of cellular immunity and other spike protein-specific T cells may be present.

The 3.5-fold greater increase in antibody titres in the 12-week interval group compared to the those who had the second vaccine at three weeks cannot be interpreted to mean there is 3.5 times better protection, but the researchers conclude that extending the dosing schedule of the Pfizer vaccine to 12 weeks “potentially enhances and extends antibody immunity.”

“The enhanced antibody responses seen after an extended interval may help sustain immunity against COVID-19 over the longer term and further improve the clinical efficacy of this powerful vaccine platform,” said Paul Moss, professor of hematology at Birmingham University, who is principal investigator for the U.K. coronavirus immunology consortium.

The study, published before peer review on the Biorxiv preprint server, involved 172 participants ages 80 to 99 who were all living independently. Blood samples were taken at five to six weeks and 13 to 14 weeks following the first dose of vaccine in both cohorts.

At 13 to 14 weeks, antibody titres in the 12-week interval group were 4,030 u/mL compared to 1,388 u/mL in the three-week interval group.

However, when the first blood sample was taken at five to six weeks, the 12-week interval group, which at that point had received only one dose of vaccine, had lower antibody levels than the three-week group. Moss said that response was “relatively modest,” but noted the real-world evidence shows a single dose protected the 12-week group against severe disease and that there was a “extreme boost” in antibody levels following the second dose.

The data are significant for the population at large in the context of the many hanging questions about the optimal delivery of vaccines for the provision of effective, sustained immunity and whether a third booster dose will be required.

In addition, the findings fill a gap in terms of the protection of older people, who are most susceptible to COVID-19 infection and were not included in clinical trials, said Moss.

“Our research findings may be important in the development of global vaccination strategy, as extension of interval of the second dose in older people may potentially reduce the need for subsequent booster vaccines,” he said.

However, Moss stressed, the response to the extended dosing schedule may not be the same in younger people. “It may be the kinetics of antibody [production] is slower in older people, so that’s why there is a big effect [with extended dosing],” he said.

Further data from a cohort of younger health care workers are due to be published soon.

Rebuke

The U.K. decision in December 2020 to prioritize giving as many people as possible a single dose of either Pfizer’s or Astrazeneca plc’s vaccines (the only approved COVID-19 vaccines at the time), prompted a sharp rebuke from then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, who said extending dosing intervals “is not rooted in the science.” Making such a change and increasing the period of partial protection prior to the second dose, “may ultimately be counterproductive to public health,” they said.

From the current perspective, it was “bold advice” by the U.K. joint committee on Vaccination and Immunization to prioritize the first dose, said co-author of the new study, Gayatri Amirthalingham, consultant epidemiologist at Public Health England. The real-world data show that tactic reduced hospitalizations and that 10,000 deaths were prevented in the U.K. between the start of the vaccination rollout in December 2020 and the end of March 2021, she said.

“This study further supports the growing body of evidence that the [extended interval] approach in the U.K. has paid off,” Amirthalingham said. “The oldest people in the population were prioritized, they mounted a good immune response and they get a bigger boost from delayed intervals.”

The data are of interest not just for the U.K., but for decision-makers elsewhere, said Amirthalingham.

In mainland Europe, where 90.3% of 153.8 million doses administered as of May 2, 2021, were of the Pfizer vaccine, 16 countries have extended the timing between doses to provide the first dose to as many people in priority groups, as quickly as possible.

The timing of the two doses varies by country; however, only Finland has extended the interval to as long as 12 weeks.

Moss noted a recent study showed that from 43 days after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine the half-life of antibodies is 52 days. The higher starting point in the extended interval group may mean it takes longer for antibody levels to drop to the point where they no longer provide protection, he suggested.

The participants in the study are being followed to see if there is a difference in how the immune responses change over time. “It will be interesting to see the relative antibody waning after three-week and 12-week [dosing schedules],” said Moss.

In addition, the blood samples will be tested for their ability to neutralize variants of SARS-CoV-2 that it is thought could reduce vaccine effectiveness.