Boston Scientific Corp. presented late-breaking data at EuroPCR 2021 demonstrating positive procedural performance for its Acurate Neo2 aortic valve system, including low rates of paravalvular leakage (PVL) and permanent pacemaker implementation (PPI). The findings are good news, following the older Acurate Neo’s failure to demonstrate noninferiority to Medtronic plc’s Evolut R in the so-called SCOPE II study.

The results come from two investigator-initiated studies, the Early Neo2 Registry and ITAL-Neo Registry. Boston Scientific’s next-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) technology features enhancements not available with the original device, including new annual sealing technology designed to reduce PVL around the valve and enable physicians to treat additional patients, including those with irregular, calcified anatomies. Delivery system improvements make it easier to access small and complex vessels at the entry site, and a top-down deployment apparatus aids in placement and release of the device.

Neo2 won CE mark approval last year for patients with aortic stenosis who are considered candidates for TAVI by their medical team, regardless of age or risk level.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific is currently enrolling patients in its U.S. pivotal trial to assess the safety of Neo2. In April, the company got the FDA’s nod to modify the trial design to include patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at low risk of open heart surgery, in addition to those at intermediate, high and extreme risk.

Early Neo2 Registry

The Early Neo2 Registry study represents the first large real-world report of clinical experience with the Neo2 device. Results presented Andreas Rück, an interventional cardiologist at Karolinska University Hospital Stockholm, were from a retrospective analysis of 554 patients at 12 European centers. Key findings included a 1.3% postoperative moderate to severe PVL rate, which was lower than that observed in studies with the original Neo device. The mild and none/trace PVL rates were 33.3% and 65.4%, respectively.

A separate quantitative assessment of angiographic aortic regurgitation in 228 patients treated with either Neo or Neo2 showed significantly less aortic regurgitation with Neo2 vs. Neo. The mean aortic regurgitation fraction rate – the share of blood that ebbs back through the aortic valve – was 4.4% with Neo2 vs. 9.9% with Neo, for a relative reduction of 56%.

ITAL-Neo Registry

The retrospective ITAL-Neo Registry, presented by Andrea Buono, an interventional cardiologist at Fondazione Poliambulanza Istituto Ospedaliero in Brescia, Italy, looked at in-hospital success and in-hospital patient outcomes with Neo2, based on 95 patients at nine Italian sites. Key findings included pre-discharge PVL rates of 3.1% (moderate/severe), 56.9% (mild) and 40% (none/trace). Neo2 also had a 97.9% success rate, 1.1% in-hospital stroke rate, 11.2% in-hospital new PPI rate and positive hemodynamics, with a pre-discharge mean gradient of 8.2 mmHg.

“All three studies demonstrated positive patient outcomes with the Acurate Neo2 device, showcasing low pacemaker implantation rates (6% in Early Neo2 and 11.2% in ITAL-Neo) and reduced rates of PVL that reinforce the enhanced ability of the Acurate Neo2 device to minimize paravalvular leak due to its 605 larger sealing skirt,” Ian Meredith, global chief medical officer of Boston Scientific, told BioWorld.

He said the company is focused on continuing to build a strong body of clinical evidence as we expand the valve system to new market to treat more patients.”

Cowen med-tech analyst Joshua Jennings said the new data mark a “step in the right direction” for Boston Scientific’s TAVR program.

“The results reverse BSX’s recent stumbles in TAVR, including Neo1’s failure to show noninferiority to Corevalve Evolut in the Scope II trial,” he wrote. “We continue to be bullish on BSX’s growth prospects thanks to its impressive lineup of new products.”

Jennings was referring to the disappointing data at last year’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting showing the Neo device missed its noninferiority mark against Dublin-based Medtronic’s Evolut R. The prior year at TCT, investigators in the SCOPE I trial revealed Acurate Neo did not demonstrate noninferiority to the Sapien 3 valve from Irvine, Calif.-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

EMEA launch

Boston Scientific began a controlled launch of the improved Neo2 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa last fall. “We continue to see strong adoption in our key markets and countries despite COVID headwinds,” Meredith said. “Physicians continue to see the benefits in ease of use, improved PVL, excellent hemodynamics, low pacemaker rates and optimized access for future coronary interventions.”

The company is eyeing a 2024 U.S. approval and launch for Neo2. “Enrollment is on track, and we are currently rolling out the new protocol that includes low-risk inclusion criteria,” Meredith said.