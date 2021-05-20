As infections and deaths continue to surge in some countries so does the demand for unfettered access to the technologies behind COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products.

In seeking that access, several countries are stressing the need to develop their own manufacturing capacity as they look beyond the current pandemic. “Expanding our regional capacity to manufacture strategic medical supplies – especially vaccines – is a must, both for our people and as a matter of health security,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said May 19 at the group’s weekly media briefing.

Establishing regional capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean will require access to the mRNA technology used in the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccines, Etienne said. Noting that mRNA technologies could be used for other vaccines, she said, “PAHO is working closely with the World Health Organization on its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub.”

The organization also is working with other partners in the region to ensure that countries interested in expanding their biopharma manufacturing, such as Argentina, Chile and Peru, have the resources and support to do so. “For this to work, we need scale, a commitment to purchase regionally made products and assurance that products will flow freely and without export bans – even during emergencies,” Etienne said.

A regional manufacturing network is “our best hope for a long-term solution – because COVID will not be the last virus that tests our health systems,” she added.

Although only 3% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of infections generally have declined in the past month in most South American countries. However, hotspots remain in Argentina and Uruguay where the number of cases and deaths doubled in the past week, Etienne reported. COVID-19 deaths also doubled in many Caribbean countries, including the Bahamas, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago, and some Central American countries are seeing dramatic increases in new infections.

The shortage of vaccines to curb such surges is a “symptom of our region’s overdependence on imports for essential medical supplies,” Etienne said. “Less than 4% of medical products in use during the COVID response have come from the region.”

WTO waiver

Etienne’s comments didn’t directly reference a proposed intellectual property (IP) waiver that’s before the World Trade Organization, but two PAHO countries, Bolivia and Venezuela, are among the 62 co-sponsors of the proposal. The two Latin American countries also signed onto a joint statement this week in which the co-sponsors committed to issuing an amended version of the waiver proposal “soon,” so text-based discussions can move forward quickly.

The amended proposal seeks to clarify the scope of the temporary waiver and address the period during which it will apply. The original proposal, submitted by India and South Africa in October, would waive obligations under the WTO’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement with respect to copyrights, patents, industrial designs and undisclosed data, including clinical testing data and trade secrets, for the “prevention, containment and treatment” of COVID-19 until “widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity.”

Some groups have suggested the waiver might be amended to limit its application to vaccine technologies, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Stressing the urgency of the pandemic, the joint statement calls on all WTO members “to come together in meaningful global solidarity to prioritize and expedite text-based negotiations to reach an early conclusion that will effectively address intellectual property barriers and contribute to the scaling up and diversification of manufacturing and supply of COVID-19 products for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19.”

Reiterating the need for a broader IP waiver, the co-sponsors said, “Universal access to immunization, treatments, testing and other products to control the pandemic should be our priority.”

Bolivia, in the meantime, is hedging its bet as COVID-19 infections increase within its borders by moving forward with the compulsory licensing process already allowed under TRIPS. It notified the WTO last week that it needed to import 15 million vaccine doses under the 2017 TRIPS amendment that enables developing and least-developed countries facing public health problems and lacking the capacity to produce drugs generically to obtain the drugs from third-country producers under compulsory licensing arrangements.

“This is an example of a WTO member seeking to make use of available tools under the TRIPS Agreement to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as members seek to expand the range of options through the TRIPS waiver proposal,” said Antony Taubman, director of the WTO's Intellectual Property Division. “This step provides one practical component of what could be a wider process of countries signaling urgent and unmet needs and encouraging a combined, coordinated response by international partners.”

But given the global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, along with manufacturing and distribution constraints, compulsory licensing – or an IP waiver, for that matter – may do little to speed access to the vaccines. The Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), one of the world’s top three vaccine producers, issued a statement May 18 saying it would take two to three years to fully vaccinate the world population.

Prior to India’s recent COVID-19 surge, SII was a vaccine go-to for many developing countries. And India, with its robust generics industry, has long been a source of drugs and vaccines for compulsory licensing. But the current situation in India is forcing the country to focus on its own needs. Subsequently, SII said it would not be able to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines it committed to COVAX or provide vaccines to other countries until the end of the year.

“We have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country,” the Pune, India-based company said.